How to get Ability Glasses in Palworld

Have you ever caught a Pal in Palworld, only to be disappointed with its stats? With the Ability Glasses, that will never again be an issue.

The Ability Glasses were added to Palworld as part of the v0.2.0.6 update on April 4, 2024. The update’s main attraction was its raid battle against Bellanoir, but it added some new items to make adventuring in Palworld slightly easier. The Ability Glasses, for instance, not only reveal the “hidden abilities” of Pals but also their health, attack, and defense stats on a scale of zero to 100. That way, you can tell whether a certain wild Pal is worth capturing and adding to your team.

So, here’s a rundown of how to craft the Ability Glasses.

How to unlock and craft Ability Glasses in Palworld

Long-time players should have little trouble unlocking the recipe.

First things first, you won’t have the option to make the Ability Glasses until you’re at least level 34. If you’ve been playing Palworld since the beginning, though, this won’t be an issue, but newcomers need to put in the work. You gain experience naturally just by playing, but you can change the settings to help you farm EXP quickly.

Once you’re at level 34, you need to unlock the Ability Glasses recipe in the Technology tree. Since it’s a unique item, you need four Ancient Technology Points. Hopefully, you have some in surplus you can spend but, if not, there are a few ways you can grind for Ancient Technology Points, such as defeating Alpha Pals or the Tower Bosses.

Actually making the Ability Glasses is probably the hardest part since you need the following materials:

The Paldium Fragments should be simple enough to acquire, given you can find them dotted around the world. The Refined Ingots, however, require a lot of additional resource gathering and crafting, and the Ancient Civilization parts can only be obtained by defeating Alpha Pals and clearing Cave Raids.

As for the Ancient Civilization Cores, an item type added with the v0.2.0.6 update, we’ve seen it suggested that they only drop by defeating the Bellanoir raid boss, though, at the time of writing, we’ve yet to confirm this for ourselves. We’ll be sure to update this article ASAP once we know for certain.

