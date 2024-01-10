Does Palworld support mods?

An action-packed adventure awaits players in Palworld. You may be wondering if mod support is among the early-access features, and we have the answer.

Palworld is one of the most eagerly-anticipated releases in the first quarter of 2024 and has garnered a wealth of attention due to its similarities to Pokémon, but there are also some big differences. Mod support would be among them, given the feature has never appeared in the Nintendo series.

If you’re wondering whether mod support is a feature coming to Palworld and are looking for more details, you can find everything you need to know here.

Does Palworld have mod support?

Make your mark. Image via Pocketpair

No, Palworld will not support mods at launch and the functionality will not be included when Palworld enters early access on Jan. 19, 2024. That said, there are plans for this to change in the future.

In an FAQ posted to Steam, developer Pocketpair confirmed that modding through the Steam Workshop will not be a launch feature, but they “plan to add it after launch” and are looking forward to “seeing what people come up with.” The game is developed using Unreal Engine 5, which is popular in the modding community.

The developer didn’t provide a timeframe for when mod support will arrive in Palworld, and it is also unknown whether mods will arrive on Xbox platforms. But, the Xbox version could potentially feature mods, as an increasing number of games are launching on Microsoft platforms with mod support, or have mod support added in updates.

We could receive further details about mod support and other planned features for Palworld as part of the year one roadmap that developer Pocketpair will release shortly after the game launches into early access.