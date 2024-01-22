The 9 best Palworld mods

Palworld is taking the world by storm at the moment, so you can be sure that modders are working hard to tweak this Early Access survival adventure game that is being dubbed “Pokémon with Guns.”

If you are thinking of changing up your Palworld gameplay with some modifications, then keep reading, as we are going to be taking a look at some of the best mods that are currently available for the game. .

Keep in mind all the mods we are going to be discussing are available via Nexus Mods. Head over to the Palworld mods section on the website to find more and keep an eye out for new mods as they come in, as there are sure to be plenty more to choose from in the future due to the game’s current success.

Toggle HUD Mod by cxve on Nexus Mods

This mod makes everything much more sleek and uncluttered. Image via Pocket Pair and cxve on Nexus Mods.

When you start getting into the Palworld universe, you will find out quite quickly that the HUD can make the screen and the visuals feel a little cluttered at times, and even more so when you build your first base.

If you aren’t a fan of various pop-ups on the screen, or if you prefer to have as little UI as possible so that you can take in-game pictures, then this is the perfect mod for you as it gives you the option to toggle the HUD by pressing F9. Be aware that some game functionality will be unavailable when the HUD is toggled off.

Carry Weight Increase by Vucksacha on Nexus Mods

This mod will increase your inventory weight limit from 300 to 1,000. Image via Pocket Pair and Vucksacha on Nexus Mods.

One of the RPG tropes that we can all agree is absolutely the worst is weight limits for your inventory. Yes, it makes everything more realistic, but sometimes realism is more than a little frustrating. Thankfully, this mod can help you out with the issue in Palworld, as it increases the carrying weight from 300 to 1000. As well as increasing the carry weight, this mod also increases the gains per point to 250.

This significant increase to the carrying weight means that you won’t have to worry about sacrificing certain items when you start to reach that 300 limit, and you can pick up every little piece of junk you find in Palworld.

Enhanced World Visuals by FrancisLouis on Nexus Mods

Everything looks a little crisper and clearer with this mod. Image via Pocket Pair and FrancisLouis on Nexus Mods.

Next up is a mod that makes the visuals of Palworld pop a little more by disabling certain post-processing effects and enabling others. You also have an option to increase the internal resolution of Palworld with this mod.

The post-processing effects that are disabled with this mod aren’t limited to the following, but they do include lens flare, fog, bloom, and depth of field. Disabling these effects will then enable certain others, such as sharpening and anisotropic filtering.

MapUnlocker by W1ns

If you aren’t feeling up to spending time traversing the world to unlock the entirety of the map, then you can unlock it immediately with this next mod.

While this mod does unlock the whole map straight away, you won’t be able to travel via the fast travel stations until you find them, so even though you will be able to see the entirety of the Palpagos Islands with this mod, you’re still going to have to do a fair amount of exploration if you want to quickly travel around them.

Ghibli Style Preset by KiiNo on Nexus Mods

The warmer tones create a Studio Ghibli aesthetic. Image via Pocket Pair and KiiNo on Nexus Mods.

While we are on the topic of visual-based mods, this next one is a small-yet-fun tweak that offers a look reminiscent of the Japanese Studio Ghibli animated films.

The mod is a ReShade Preset that adds a touch of Ghibli to Palworld by including warmer colors that make the nature and the scenery—such as the trees and the grass—stand out more.

Fans of Studio Ghibli films that are looking to mod Palworld are sure to love this one, so if you fit that criteria, make sure to check it out.

Remove Flying Stamina Cost by Vucksacha on Nexus Mods

No more worrying about sudden plummets to the ground. Image via Pocket Pair and Vucksacha on Nexus Mods.

You can fly on certain Pals in Palworld, but you have to be careful and take breaks when doing so, as Pals will only have a certain amount of stamina.

The last thing you want is to come crashing back down to Earth when you are flying high in the sky, but this mod takes away that worry by removing the stamina cost from flying altogether.

Game Tweaks by yakuzadeso on Nexus Mods

This is a general mod that adds more customization options via a range of different tweaks. These tweaks allow you to modify all sorts of features, such as stamina consumption (for doing things such as climbing, sprinting, and swimming), the character’s default weight, hunger, stats per level up, health regeneration, respawn time, rare Pal spawn rates and more.

The number of changes to key gameplay elements makes this a must-have mod for those looking for some general fixes and tweaks to the original game.

Palworld Performance Fix by Ertugrul Lordumelkor Gameologs on Nexus Mods

A range of general fixes are available with this mod. Image via Pocket Pair and Ertugrul Lordumelkor Gameologs on Nexus Mods.

Last but not least is a mod that polishes up some performance issues, but not in a way that puts your game files at risk of corruption.

As well as performance optimization, the mod also offers some small tweaks to textures, gameplay, and visual effects to make everything a little more well-defined. This is one of the most popular mods on Nexus mods at the moment for Palworld—currently sitting at almost 500 downloads, 484 unique downloads, and close to 3,370 views—thanks to the useful fixes that it offers.

If you are having problems with performance in Palworld, be they small or more significant issues, then you’ll want to download this mod as soon as you can.

Pokémon Mod by ToastedShoes on YouTube

This mod hasn’t been released at the time of writing, but I have to give it a mention as it looks sure to be a popular one.

The mod has been teased by YouTuber ToastedShoes—who is known for his modding content—and will replace the Pals in Palworld with various Pokémon and the player character with Ash Ketchum.

It didn’t take long for this Pokémon mod to crop up, so here’s hoping that it’ll be super fun and only a little bit traumatizing. Make sure to check out ToastedShoes on YouTube to find out more about the mod when it comes out.