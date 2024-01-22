Category:
Palworld

Can you hide the HUD in Palworld?

Surely a Photo Mode is available?
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 12:42 am
A Penking in Palworld sliding on its belly alongside a group of Pengullet.
Image via Pocketpair

Palworld has plenty of incredible Pals to catch and some unique locations to explore so as you’d expect, cinematic gamers want to take in this experience without any extra distractions.

Those distractions will likely come from the game’s HUD. This system has plenty of elements to tell you exactly what Pals are in your party, how to build, what your health and hunger look like and so much more. If you’ve been playing a while you probably don’t need all of this text, and if you’re someone who has played survival games before, then you may have previously had the ability to hide away the HUD.

Palworld is still very much a work in progress so here’s what you need to know about its HUD system right now.

Can you hide the HUD in Palworld?

A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Maybe sometime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, right now there is no way to hide the HUD in Palworld so you’ll have to deal with it when taking those neat in-game shots. 

While this might have you disappointed, the game is still in Early Access so there will be plenty of opportunities for devs to implement the option, or even a Photo Mode so that you can post alongside your favorite Pals.

Right now you can get some of the UI elements to disappear simply by remaining still for a long period of time, but this won’t make the screen clear as we expect most players are chasing. This is just the reality for Palworld players right now, but if an option is added, or if some way to remove the HUD is discovered this article will be updated.

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com