How to use the Meat Cleaver in Palworld

The Meat Cleaver is one of the most ominous tools you can construct in Palworld, and it’s used exactly in the way you’d think.

As you catch all sorts of Pals in Palworld and dump them into your Palbox, you’re eventually going to nudge closer and closer to that box’s capacity. So what do you do? You could sell them to a Pal merchant you find at settlements, but who knows what happens to them after you do that?

With the Meat Cleaver, you at least are granted a level of certainty and closure with your soon-to-be departed Pal by butchering it into meat, leather, wool, and/or whatever other goods that Pal is capable of dropping.

How to craft a Meat Cleaver in Palworld

That’s all it takes for an item this daunting? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Meat Cleaver, you first have to unlock it from the Technology tree after reaching player level 12. The materials needed to craft a Meat Cleaver are five Ingots, 20 Wood, and five Stone. Wood and Stone are plentiful, but Ingots have to be crafted using Ore, a Furnace, and a Pal at camp with the Kindling skill.

A Meat Cleaver can be crafted at any workbench, even the basic Primitive Workbench.

How to use a Meat Cleaver in Palworld

Don’t hit this on accident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Meat Cleaver, you have to equip it into one of your four Weapon slots on your inventory page. With it actively held in your hand, summon a Pal from your Party. Open the Pet Menu, and the Pet option should be replaced with Butcher.

I’m sorry, little one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By selecting that option, you will butcher the currently summoned Pal you have. The scene itself will be blurred and censored, but after two swings of the Meat Cleaver, the Pal will drop any meat or items it’s capable of dropping before it disappears.

This process works on any summoned Pal, even human NPCs you capture, though it appears they do not drop anything. I find it works best to do the butchering just outside of your camp, not because it’s distressing to the other Pals but because a summoned Pal from your party will immediately try and go to work if you summon it in camp. And that only delays the inevitable.