What’s the best order to complete Palworld Towers in?

Defeating Tower bosses is an important objective in Palworld, and you need to adequately prepare or you’ll likely face defeat—unless you’ve already outleveled them. If you’re wondering which order to take them on, this guide is here to help.

Upon defeating a Tower boss for the first time, you’re rewarded with five Ancient Technology Points, which are incredibly useful as they unlock several key items in Palworld. You shouldn’t underestimate Tower bosses, however, as they can be quite challenging, even if you’re a few levels ahead.

The Towers all represent major milestones in your progression, so if you head to the last Tower first, you’ll likely hit a roadblock and struggle to survive for more than a few seconds. To show you the way, here all five Palworld Towers in the recommended order of completion.

Order of completion for Palworld Towers

Palworld’s five Towers are spread out across the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Interactive Map

There are five Palworld Towers scattered across the far corners of Palpagos Island. For the best chances of success, make sure you have high-enough level Pals with Elements and abilities that counter the boss.

1) Zoe and Grizzbolt

Zoe’s Grizzbolt is level 10. We recommend you approach this fight (and the others) when you’re around two levels higher. We also advise you bring strong Ground-type Pals with you, as Grizzbolt is an Electric-type, and Ground beats Electric in Palworld (just like Pokémon). During the fight, don’t forget to use the environment to your advantage, and hide behind the pillars to avoid the boss’s ranged attacks.

2) Lily and Lyleen

There is a wide gap between Zoe and Lily, as her Pal, Lyleen, is level 25. Make sure you’re around level 27 and bring your best Fire-type Pals. Again, like the battle against Zoe and Grizzbolt, there are some spots you can use for protection in the arena.

3) Axel and Orserk

The third Tower sees you facing against Axel and his Pal, Orserk, which is level 40. It’s a very strong species with a Dragon and Electric double-type, so you’ll have better chances of victory using Pals with Ice and Ground Elements.

4) Marcus and Faleris

Marcus is a Tower boss you should take on fourth in Palworld. Located in a hostile desert, Marcus fights with his Fire-type Pal, Faleris, which is level 45 and weak to Water. You’ll need to bring adequate protection to survive the heat of the desert, in addition to preparing for the challenging boss fight.

5) Victor and Shadowbeak

Victor is the last boss you’ll face off against in Palworld. It’s one of the hardest fights in the game, since Victor’s Shadowbeak is level 50. You can’t outlevel this one, since 50 is the maximum, so all you can do is prepare and practice. You might have some farming to do, because Shadowbeak is weak to Dragon Pals, which are quite rare compared to Pals of other Elements.