How to cure Fracture Pal status ailment in Palworld

Pals hard at work on your base in Palworld require care and attention to keep them healthy, and they may pick up the Fracture Pal status ailment if you don’t look after them properly.

Recommended Videos

There are a wealth of problems your Pals might encounter in Palworld, ranging from being Weakened to becoming Depressed, and a Fracture is one of the more serious ailments they might sustain. Thankfully, it can still be quickly remedied, and we’ve got all the info you need.

How to cure Pals’ Fracture status ailment

Call the doctor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cure a Pal of its Fracture status ailment in Palworld, you need to use Medical Supplies. If you find yourself in need of this consumable, there are several options available to you and, fortunately, none are too difficult to complete.

The easiest way to get Medical Supplies in Palworld is to craft them yourself, which you can do at the Medieval Medicine Workbench that you unlock once you reach level 12. But, unlike the Low Grade Medical Supplies needed to cure Sprains, you need some more advanced materials. Crafting Medical Supplies requires three Ingots, three Horns, and one Bone to make a single item.

You can also get Medical Supplies as drops from enemies once you defeat them, like Syndicate Members, but there’s no guarantee they’ll drop the item you need, as they can also drop Gold Coins, ammo, Pal Spheres, and more.

If you find yourself in desperate need of Medical Supplies and are short of the required resources to craft them yourself, you can buy Medical Supplies from Merchants for a price of 800 Gold each. That said, I’d advise not taking this approach unless you are stuck, as saving your Gold for more expensive items, like High Grade Medical Supplies, is better.

After a decent amount of time playing and exploring Palworld, you should start to build up a supply of Medical Supplies without too much effort that you can use as needed. I recommend building a Storage Box at your base specifically for Medical Supplies and the crafting materials required to make them, so you always know exactly where to look when they’re needed.