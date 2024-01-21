How to cure Overfull in Palworld

In Palworld, there are several ailments, like the Overfull status effect, that will bog your Pals down and prevent them from operating at full capacity in your labor ca—err, base. If you want your Pals to feel good on the job, you’ll need to cure them of these ailments.

Recommended Videos

The Overfull status effect can appear seemingly at random after feeding one of your pals. When a Pal has this ailment, it’s “insatiable,” according to the status description, and its hunger decreases rapidly. Unlike for other diseases, though, Palworld just recommends general “medicine.” Since there are multiple types of medicine in the game, it can be confusing to know exactly what you need to cure your Pal of the Overfull status.

How to treat the Overfull status effect in Palworld

The Overfull status appears as a purple label on your Pal’s stats page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily for Palworld fans, Overfull is an easy one to treat. You need to feed your Pal the Low Grade Medical Supplies, which can either be crafted by using a Medieval Medicine Workbench or by finding it out in the wild.

Only a few wild Pals drop Low Grade Medical Supplies. If you haven’t yet unlocked the Medieval Medicine Workbench, which becomes available in the Technology tree once you hit level 12, your best bet for getting your hands on these medical supplies is to hunt down certain types of Pals. Lifmunk, Flopie, and Vaelet are the three Pals that have the possibility of dropping this item after you knock them unconscious.

Of the three, Lifmunk is the easiest to find. It has several spawn locations around the map, many of which are close to the starting area of the game. Refer to the map below to find these creatures. Once you’ve located an area full of Lifmunk, it’s time to get to hunting. You should be able to obtain Low Grade Medical Supplies fairly quickly by beating them with your Pals or your own weapon of choice.

Check any of these locations for wild Lifmunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft Low Grade Medical Supplies in Palworld

If you’d rather not decrease the Lifmunk population just for medicine, you can also craft the supplies yourself. To make Low Grade Medical Supplies in Palworld, follow these steps:

Level your character up to level 12 and unlock the Medieval Medicine Workbench from the Technology tree. Build a Medieval Medicine Workbench somewhere near your character. Interact with the bench and choose Low Grade Medical Supplies. Craft it with the following ingredients Five Red Berries

Two Horns, dropped by horned Pals like Eikthyrdeer or Incineram

Low Grade Medical Supplies need only a few ingredients. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to give your Pal Low Grade Medical Supplies

Once you have your Low Grade Medical Supplies in your inventory, feed them to the Pal with the Overfull ailment that you’d like to treat. You have a few different ways of doing so:

Open your inventory and select the supplies. Feed it to the Pal you’d like to treat.

Approach the Pal if it’s assigned to your base and click the “Open Menu” key. Select “Feed” and choose the medicine.

With your Pal on your team, summon it from its Pal Sphere. Open the Command menu (default “4” on PC) and choose “Feed.” Then select the Low Grade Medical Supplies, as shown in the video below.

After we fed our Tombat the Low Grade Medical Supplies, the Overfull status disappeared. Video by Dot Esports

After you’ve fed your Pal the medicine, check back in with the creature’s stats page from the Party tab of the menu. The ailment should be gone, and your buddy will be back to eating like normal.