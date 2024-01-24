Category:
All Palworld Ranch drops and how to get them

You can get so many useful items from your helpful friends.
Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
A Ranch is an incredibly useful gameplay feature for automating the collection of important resources in Palworld, and there are all kinds of drops you can get using this feature. Crafting a Ranch is easy to do early on, and the drops you can obtain from it are incredibly helpful.

Efficiency is key to success in Palworld like it is in most games, so you certainly want to construct a Ranch you can use to get useful items. With so many drops available and so many Pals you can catch, you need to know what all of the Ranch drops in Palworld are and how you can get each one.

All Palworld Ranch drops

Here are all of the Ranch drops you can collect in Palworld so far by assigning specific Pals to one.

  • Wool
  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Red Berries
  • Cotton Candy
  • Honey
  • Flame Organ
  • High Quality Cloth
  • Gold Coins
  • Pal Spheres
  • Arrows

Some items have a couple of different Pals that can drop them, while others are currently exclusive to just one type of Pal. To obtain any of these drops from a Ranch, you first need to get a Ranch you can use to assign Pals to.

How to get all Palword Ranch Drops

Here are all of the Pals you can assign to a Ranch in Palworld and all of the drops you can get from them. Most Pals only drop one type of item at a Ranch, but Vixy is a unique exception to this.

Pal NameFarming LevelDrops
LamballLevel OneWool
CremisLevel OneWool
MelpacaLevel OneWool
ChikipiLevel OneEggs
MozzarineLevel OneMilk
CaprityLevel OneRed Berries
WoolipopLevel OneCotton Candy
BeegardeLevel OneHoney
FlambelleLevel OneFlame Organ
SibelyxLevel OneHigh Quality Cloth
MauLevel OneGold Coins
Mau CrystLevel OneGold Coins
VixyLevel OnePal Spheres, Gold Coins, and Arrows

Some Pals are much more helpful to use at the Ranch than others with the best Ranch Pals providing you the most useful drops, so you might want to consider which ones you assign carefully. Ranch drops are also different from Pals regular drops, so all of these Pals and all others offer other drops outside of the Ranch.

There’s also a good chance more Pals will be able to produce additional items at the Ranch in the future as Palworld receives more updates, so if additional Ranch drops are discovered, they will be added here.

Read Article Best Pals for Watering in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Best Pals for Watering in Palworld
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Ragnahawk in Palworld
A picture of Ragnahawk with its wings wide spread on a gradient background
How to find and catch Ragnahawk in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Robinquill in Palworld
Robinquill in Palworld
How to find and catch Robinquill in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Surfent in Palworld
Surfent being petted in Palworld.
How to find and catch Surfent in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best Pals to use in a Ranch in Palworld
Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
