All Palworld Ranch drops and how to get them

A Ranch is an incredibly useful gameplay feature for automating the collection of important resources in Palworld, and there are all kinds of drops you can get using this feature. Crafting a Ranch is easy to do early on, and the drops you can obtain from it are incredibly helpful.

Recommended Videos

Efficiency is key to success in Palworld like it is in most games, so you certainly want to construct a Ranch you can use to get useful items. With so many drops available and so many Pals you can catch, you need to know what all of the Ranch drops in Palworld are and how you can get each one.

All Palworld Ranch drops

Here are all of the Ranch drops you can collect in Palworld so far by assigning specific Pals to one.

Wool

Eggs

Milk

Red Berries

Cotton Candy

Honey

Flame Organ

High Quality Cloth

Gold Coins

Pal Spheres

Arrows

Some items have a couple of different Pals that can drop them, while others are currently exclusive to just one type of Pal. To obtain any of these drops from a Ranch, you first need to get a Ranch you can use to assign Pals to.

You can obtain resources with ease using a Ranch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get all Palword Ranch Drops

Here are all of the Pals you can assign to a Ranch in Palworld and all of the drops you can get from them. Most Pals only drop one type of item at a Ranch, but Vixy is a unique exception to this.

Pal Name Farming Level Drops Lamball Level One Wool Cremis Level One Wool Melpaca Level One Wool Chikipi Level One Eggs Mozzarine Level One Milk Caprity Level One Red Berries Woolipop Level One Cotton Candy Beegarde Level One Honey Flambelle Level One Flame Organ Sibelyx Level One High Quality Cloth Mau Level One Gold Coins Mau Cryst Level One Gold Coins Vixy Level One Pal Spheres, Gold Coins, and Arrows

Some Pals are much more helpful to use at the Ranch than others with the best Ranch Pals providing you the most useful drops, so you might want to consider which ones you assign carefully. Ranch drops are also different from Pals regular drops, so all of these Pals and all others offer other drops outside of the Ranch.

There’s also a good chance more Pals will be able to produce additional items at the Ranch in the future as Palworld receives more updates, so if additional Ranch drops are discovered, they will be added here.