All Palworld Ranch drops and how to get them

A Ranch is an incredibly useful gameplay feature for automating the collection of important resources in Palworld, and there are all kinds of drops you can get using this feature. Crafting a Ranch is easy to do early on, and the drops you can obtain from it are incredibly helpful.
Efficiency is key to success in Palworld like it is in most games, so you certainly want to construct a Ranch you can use to get useful items. With so many drops available and so many Pals you can catch, you need to know what all of the Ranch drops in Palworld are and how you can get each one.
All Palworld Ranch drops
Here are all of the Ranch drops you can collect in Palworld so far by assigning specific Pals to one.
- Wool
- Eggs
- Milk
- Red Berries
- Cotton Candy
- Honey
- Flame Organ
- High Quality Cloth
- Gold Coins
- Pal Spheres
- Arrows
Some items have a couple of different Pals that can drop them, while others are currently exclusive to just one type of Pal. To obtain any of these drops from a Ranch, you first need to get a Ranch you can use to assign Pals to.
How to get all Palword Ranch Drops
Here are all of the Pals you can assign to a Ranch in Palworld and all of the drops you can get from them. Most Pals only drop one type of item at a Ranch, but Vixy is a unique exception to this.
|Pal Name
|Farming Level
|Drops
|Lamball
|Level One
|Wool
|Cremis
|Level One
|Wool
|Melpaca
|Level One
|Wool
|Chikipi
|Level One
|Eggs
|Mozzarine
|Level One
|Milk
|Caprity
|Level One
|Red Berries
|Woolipop
|Level One
|Cotton Candy
|Beegarde
|Level One
|Honey
|Flambelle
|Level One
|Flame Organ
|Sibelyx
|Level One
|High Quality Cloth
|Mau
|Level One
|Gold Coins
|Mau Cryst
|Level One
|Gold Coins
|Vixy
|Level One
|Pal Spheres, Gold Coins, and Arrows
Some Pals are much more helpful to use at the Ranch than others with the best Ranch Pals providing you the most useful drops, so you might want to consider which ones you assign carefully. Ranch drops are also different from Pals regular drops, so all of these Pals and all others offer other drops outside of the Ranch.
There’s also a good chance more Pals will be able to produce additional items at the Ranch in the future as Palworld receives more updates, so if additional Ranch drops are discovered, they will be added here.