Palworld, often dubbed the “Pokémon game with guns” despite no affiliation with the actual Pokémon series, is set to debut its release trailer on Jan. 9 at 11am CT. This was confirmed earlier in the day by community manager Bucky on the game’s official Discord server.

The upcoming trailer for Palworld will exclusively confirm its final release date, described as ‘very soon’ by Bucky. Don’t expect any major gameplay or mechanic reveals in this trailer. Although the trailer delay from late December 2023 raised concerns about the game’s overall timeline, developer Pocketpair has reassured that Palworld is not facing delays and is on track for release as planned. So yes, the opportunity to gun down and imprison virtual wildlife is just around the corner.

Bucky’s latest message on Discord mentioning Palword’s release. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

But it’s a fair game in Palworld. These creatures can hold their own. In fact, some of them can even shoot back, so it’s all about playing on an even field. This sets it apart from Pokémon, the most common comparison due to their creature-collecting nature. Unlike in Pokémon, you can have your Pals work in factories, aiding in crafting new weapons and items.

Excitement for Palworld is soaring, making the teaser for its release date trailer significant to many eager future players. Ranking 10th among Steam’s most wishlisted games and boasting over 110,000 followers, surpassing even Hades 2 and Frostpunk 2, the anticipation is palpable. Given the general release window set for January 2024, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Palworld go live for all players as early as next week, though this remains my own speculation.

If you’re waiting with baited breath for that all important Palworld release date, check out our countdown below that’s counting down the hours and minutes until the release date trailer goes live:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 3 : 1 5 : 2 1

Palword is releasing exclusively on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.