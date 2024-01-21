Palworld shocks the world with 4 million copies sold in 3 days

It seems that not a day goes by without Palworld setting a new record, either for itself or the gaming world as a whole. Now the game has shocked the world again by selling a whopping four million copies in just three days.

On Jan. 21, Palworld developer Pocketpair announced on X (formerly Twitter) that their action-survival game has shipped over four million units in about 72 hours, making it one of the fastest-selling titles in gaming history. The developers added that Palworld has sold about 86,000 units every hour, and for a relatively new studio, the numbers are beyond impressive. Palworld is the second dominating indie sensation after Lethal Company, and it appears indies just cannot be contained.

Palworld is a rising star and viral sensation in gaming. Image via Pocketpair

Palworld‘s record-setting numbers don’t end at sales. Also, today, on Jan. 21, Palworld became the most-played paid game on Steam since PUBG’s landmark three million peak player count. Palworld soared through the leaderboards, surpassing Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3 by clocking in at around 1.2 million players. This also made it the top-charting game on Steam by concurrent players, beating Valve’s own flagship titles, Dota 2 and CS2, by a wide margin.

At a $27 price tag, Palworld developers have already raked in over $108 million, and it’s not even been a week. The game’s rise to popularity has also been followed by a fair share of controversy and criticism, but it appears that nothing can stop its astronomic climb to the heights of video game history, and its opening weekend is among the biggest for a piece of entertainment media. Indie sensations continue to dominate the industry, shaking up the world of corporate game development, emphasizing the importance of quality and understanding players.

Palworld launched on Jan. 19 and is already challenging the biggest names in gaming.