How many copies has Palworld sold so far? Palworld sales, detailed

Palworld is exceeding all expectations in pretty much everything, with its sales in particular catching the media world by storm due to the mindboggling numbers it’s been putting up.

To be honest, it doesn’t surprise me too much that the Pocketpair title is making waves, especially seeing as it is being triumphed as “Pokémon with guns.” That’s excellent marketing, even if it wasn’t intentional; and whether or not it was deliberate, it’s definitely helped fire Palworld into the gaming history books despite only being released a few days ago.

How many copies has Palworld sold so far?

More than a little impressive. Image via Pocket Pair

According to the official Palworld Twitter account, the game has sold six million copies within the space of four days. The all-time peak player count for Palworld is also shockingly high, having recently surpassed 1.7 million players.

These are some very impressive numbers, with the game likely to have turned in a very staggering profit for developer Pocket Pair. On Steam, Palworld is selling for $27 USD. On Xbox, you can pick it up for $30 or play it through Game Pass. This is relatively cheap in comparison to the cost of some games in this day and age, but it isn’t a price to scoff at. It is definitely an achievement to get gamers to willingly part with their cash for a non-triple A title.

Not only that, but the fact you can pick it up on Xbox Game Pass means lots of players would have downloaded it there (myself included), and they won’t count towards those sky-high sales figures. If we are including them, the sales would likely rise even further.

You could argue the main selling point for the game is its similarities to Nintendo’s Pokémon, and I wouldn’t disagree. However, it takes more than a gimmick to keep players coming back, and Palworld seems to be succeeding in doing this by offering something a little different, even if the familiarities with Pokémon are certainly there.

The numbers show no signs of stopping. Image via Pocket Pair

The player numbers and the sales for Palworld have been steadily increasing in the days since its release. These increases are a sign that suggests players are coming back to Palworld rather than taking it on as a novelty one-off play session. However, it will be difficult to tell just how much staying power the game has until it has been out for several weeks at least. Only time will tell if Palworld has what it takes to take on Pokémon in terms of sales and player numbers in the long run, but if these first few days are anything to go by, then the future is looking very bright for Palworld and the development team at Pocket Pair.