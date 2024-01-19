When is Palworld getting Steam Workshop mods?

The Steam Workshop mods allow community members to improve their favorite titles. With Palworld releasing on Steam, players are already wondering when the mod market will start thriving for the game.

During my early gaming days, I was a budget gamer at heart. By budget, I mean I would push my playtimes to 400+ hours by installing various mods to increase replayability. These mods would range from texture packs to new game modes, and I imagine they could expand Palworld‘s already vast horizon even further.

Will Palworld support Steam Workshop mods?

Palworld openly talks about its modding ambitions on its FAQ at its Steam Store page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Palworld is planning to support modding according to Steam FAQs and developer statements. Though the game was released without any mods, the developers are looking forward to onboarding countless mods down the line.

Palworld’s developers haven’t disclosed an official date for the game’s mod support, but considering it’s in the roadmap, I would expect its arrival in 2024.

Will Palworld have mods on Xbox?

Steam’s Workshop covers half of the PC front in terms of mods, but Palworld is also available through Xbox Game Pass and on the console itself. Given the developers’ keen attitude towards modding, Xbox players might also get access to mods through different avenues.

Thunderstore Mod Manager or Curseforge, known for downloading and installing WoW addons, can also become essential parts of Palworld’s modding universe. If the developers decide to implement a modding store into the game itself, that would do the trick for Xbox console users.

Until modding arrives in Palworld, you can pass the time by breeding Pals and chasing after Lucky Pals, which are Pokémon’s Shiny equivalent in Palworld. Make sure to keep your Pals happy during your adventures, and get enough Cake for both the Farm and the hunger meters.