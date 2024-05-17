Palworld dev promises ‘exciting things’ in Summer Game Fest appearance

Palworld’s attendance at Summer Game Fest has been confirmed, and the developer promises to reveal “exciting things.”

Pocketpair’s creature-collector was a smash hit after launching into early access in January, and Palworld continues to boast thousands of daily players. With fans eagerly awaiting a new update, there isn’t too long to wait now.

More Pals are coming. Screenshot via Xbox

Since launch, Palworld has had one major update that introduced a raid boss, but Pocketpair has long been teasing a big summer update—which, rather appropriately, looks set to be showcased at Summer Games Fest.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) that was also shared in the Palworld Discord channel, the game’s appearance at Summer Game Fest was announced with the promise of “a LOT of exciting things” that will be revealed, “including some long-awaited features.”

Though we don’t know exactly what will be included in the summer update or what the announcement at Summer Games Fest will be, we’ve already been treated to some hints about what’s on the cards.

A teaser shown during the ID@Xbox showcase on April 29 showed off a new Palworld island, seemingly themed around Japan, alongside new Pals including a frog wearing classical samurai clothing and a mystical fox-like creature.

It was initially announced that the PvP Arena would also be included in the summer update but PocketPair later clarified it was a mistake and gave a general 2024 release window instead. It could still appear at Summer Games Fest, though.

Other planned updates in the Palworld roadmap include improvements to the Building System, new Bosses, and Technologies, as well as crossplay between Steam and Xbox—which seems right around the corner after Palworld’s first Xbox-synced update on May 14.

