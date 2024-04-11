Palworld’s PvP Arena won’t be included in Summer update, listing was a ‘mistake’

After initially teasing its first big PvP update for a Summer 2024 release, Pocketpair is walking back that messaging, claiming it was “a mistake” that should not have been included in the trailer.

Recommended Videos

Pocketpair dropped a short trailer for Palworld’s PvP Arena on April 10, giving players a glance at what will be the first true player-on-player Pal combat. This included a Summer 2024 release window, which the developers have already marked for the next big Palworld update. Unfortunately, this seems to have been a mistake.

Shake hands at center… arena? Screenshot via Pocketpair

Just 12 hours after the trailer went live, Pocketpair noted the arena teaser saying the feature would be included in the Summer 2024 update “was a mistake and should have stated ‘2024’” for a general release window. “We are very sorry for this mistake. We are working hard to prepare the arena for you all as soon as possible,” Pocketpair said.

The Summer 2024 update, which was teased when the devs dropped Raids into the game on April 4, is slated to bring major changes with a new island, more Pals, buildings, weapons, and more. This means the PvP Arena has been pushed further down the Palworld update roadmap, with more details set to be shared in the future.

As of now, we only know that two players will seemingly enlist three Pals each and enter the PvP arena. Once inside, the Pals will engage each other while the players can also get in on the action with their own equipment, such as guns and other tools—with one player shooting across the arena with a Grappling Gun.

Over the last few weeks, Pocketpair teased and released Palworld Raids, alongside one of the biggest updates the game has seen to date. A fix for a few key Xbox bugs also dropped prior to this “delay,” addressing issues with multiplayer saves and more. Now we are left waiting for a release date for the Summer 2024 update and additional details on the PvP Arena.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more