Pocketpair confirms Palworld PvP Arena, more Pals for summer update

The Palworld developers have finally confirmed that Palworld Arena, a PvP mode pitting players and a team of their Pals against another, is coming to the game this summer.

The brief teaser posted to the official Palworld X account shows two opposing players, each with a team of Pals, fighting each other inside an arena setting. Imagine a Pokemon Stadium-like experience but instead of Pals fighting 1v1 in turn-based combat, it’s 3v3 chaos while both trainers are also firing guns.

The Pal Arena makes its way to #Palworld in 2024



Battle against other players, pitting both yourself and your pals against them 🔥

Train the strongest Pals and defeat all your rivals 🥊 pic.twitter.com/5msMX9eJcH — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) April 10, 2024

In the future update that will bring the Palworld Arena mode to the servers, players can also expect some new Pals, or at the very least some new variants. Keen eyes should be able to spot a new Grass variant for Quivern in the Palworld Arena teaser. The battle appears to take place in a Coliseum-like structure, with some minimal terrain to be used as cover.

This mode would be the first mode featured in Palworld where you as a player will be able to have multiple Pals equipped and active at a single time.

While many fans are in all likelihood looking forward to a PvP mode, there was no guarantee that one was going to officially happen. Back in January, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe was very ambiguous regarding the potential addition of PvP, saying then it was “the biggest fork in the road” for the game’s development, and noting there were other more pressing game design goals at hand. However, Mizobe also said that PvP was an “ultimate goal” for the team and the game.

Given the comments by Mizobe, it’s a bit surprising to see the mode confirmed so soon after. The launch of Palworld Arena could be a spark that revitalizes the game’s player numbers after an expected fall off. The official release date for the Palworld Arena update has not yet been determined.

