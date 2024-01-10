All Palworld starter Pals

Palworld has caught the attention ever since it was first revealed. A familiar choice awaits at the start of your adventure, where you’ll have to choose between three starters.

Set to be released on Jan. 19, 2024, on Xbox and Steam, Palworld provides a fresh approach with a familiar feel as players capture Pals, build bases, and battle to survive. For all the tasks in the game, you can turn to Pals to help.

Your collection has to begin somewhere, and when your journey begins, you will be presented with a choice on which starter Pal you select.

What are the starter Pals in Palworld?

Similarly to Pokémon, players will begin their journey in Palworld by choosing one of three starters to accompany on their adventure. But unlike Pokémon, it seems the starters you do not choose can be captured later on without the need for trading.

Each of the starters in Palworld provides different benefits and uses, which will be outlined when the game launches in early access. You can see the three starters below.

Foxparks

Firefox. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on Youtube.

Foxparks holds the 001 number in the Paldeck in Palworld and will catch the eye of any player looking for the perfect starter, as it has the mix of a great look and boasts the Flame element—making it handy when lighting fires or looking for warmth.

Foxparks’ passive ability is not known ahead of Palworld’s launch, nor are its second and third abilities, but we’ve already seen its Flamethrower ability that enables the Pal to be used as a weapon in fights. It has no known Weapon of Choice.

Lamball

Baa-baric creatures. Image via Pocketpair

Lamball is number 024 in the Paldeck and is another tempting starter choice for Palworld players, with a cute aesthetic along with a Passive ability that enables Lamball to be used as a shield. It has the Neutral element.

None of Lamball’s three abilities have been confirmed ahead of Palworld’s early access launch, but we know its Weapon of Choice is a mounted machine gun, as shown in the image above. Lamball can be used for building and can be eaten.

Chikipi

A good egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on Youtube.

Chikipi is the most basic-looking of the three starters in Palworld and has the least details revealed ahead of the early access launch, but it is described as being bountiful in the environment despite being hunted.

Chikipi holds the Neutral element. Little else is known about this Pal, although it can be eaten and seems to be a consistent food source for players. None of Chikipi’s three abilities have been revealed, nor has its Passive.