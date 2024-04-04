A new addition to Palworld is the Ring of Mercy accessory, and I would highly recommend you go out of your way to get it if you want to catch Pals quicker and easier.

Recommended Videos

Palworld has made a sizable impact in 2024. “Pokémon with guns” is the label attached to Palworld, but we’ve seen that it’s so much more than that. It still has thousands of active users logging in daily, and a game-changing Palworld patch has introduced a ton of new content.

One of the most important additions is the Ring of Mercy. The ring completely changes how you can catch Pals moving forward, so let’s dive in.

How to get Ring of Mercy in Palworld

Show some Mercy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To obtain the Ring of Mercy in Palworld, you need to reach Ancient Technology Level 19, and it requires you to spend 2 Ancient Technology Points to unlock it.

Getting Ancient Technology Points in Palworld isn’t overly complicated, so you should have no problem with this. However, to craft the ring, you also need the following materials:

30 Ingot

20 Paldium Fragments

5 Ancient Civilization Parts

What does Ring of Mercy do in Palworld?

The Ring of Mercy makes it so that a Pal’s HP cannot drop below one when fighting them—with the intention that you can catch Pals much easier.

The official Palworld April 4 Raid patch notes describe the Ring of Mercy as such: “New item ‘Ring of Mercy’ has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below one when attacking.”

Above all else, its main purpose is to facilitate catching Pals. How many times have you battled a Pal, burned through your ammo and all your Pal Spheres, to ultimately fail to capture a Pal? The Ring of Mercy is especially helpful for capturing Legendary Pals and tougher foes like a Jetragon or Paladius.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more