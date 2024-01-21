How many people are playing Palworld? Player count and active users

When Palworld was first announced in June 2021, it was treated like nothing more than a meme, as gamers thought it was simply ripping off Pokémon while adding guns and animal cruelty. Now that Palworld is out, though, it’s dominating Steam with an absurd player count.

While it only launched into early access on Jan. 19, Palworld’s mix of Pokémon-like elements paired with comical freedom and staple, modern gameplay features has hundreds of thousands of players hooked. And, with more content on the horizon, it’s likely these numbers will only grow over time.

How many people are playing Palworld? Palworld active player count

As of Jan. 21, Palworld peaked at an all-time user count of 1,192,352 on Steam, according to Steam Charts. That puts the game at the top of the platform’s most-played games by concurrent player count over heavy-hitters like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG.

Palworld is dominating the Steam leaderboards as of Jan. 21. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam Charts

In just three days, Palworld reached 1.19 million players and jumped into the Steam history books, overtaking Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, New World, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077 to become the platform’s fifth most-played games of all time by peak player count. It is now chasing Dota 2’s all-time peak of 1.29 million players—and there is a very strong chance it will catch up based on the game’s rapid growth.

The developers at Pocketpair noted that Palworld appears to have the most concurrent players of any Japanese release or paid game ever on Steam. These numbers also don’t take into account all the players enjoying Palworld in early access on Xbox, where it’s free to download on Xbox Game Pass. Palworld is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, though the version on those platforms isn’t exactly the same as the Steam version.

How many copies has Palworld sold?

Pocketpair has officially confirmed that Palworld has sold more than three million copies in just 40 hours. This data likely doesn’t include Game Pass downloads, meaning the game reached that many paid players across Steam and Xbox in less than two days.

As the game continues to grow in popularity among players and content creators, that number should continue to rise. Just make sure to keep an eye on the Palworld server status, because a game becoming a surprise mega-hit like this tends to put some strain on its online performance.