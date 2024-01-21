Is Palworld down? How to check server status

Palworld can be an entirely solo experience, but a large part of the game’s appeal is that you can create a world and play online with your friends. But that does mean you’re at the whim of the Palworld servers if they have outages.

Because Palworld is a mixed game with offline and online options, not everyone will notice when the servers go down, or if a problem is keeping you from playing with others in a shared world. Thankfully, the team at Pocketpair seems to be doing a good job at keeping things running and communicating with the playerbase.

Like most online games that reach the size of Palworld, there are plenty of ways to check if the game’s servers are down too, just to ensure it isn’t a problem only impacting you.

How to check the Palworld server status

Since launch, Pocketpair has been actively communicating with players about the various issues and outages plaguing Palworld. This is mostly through the official Palworld Twitter account and announcements on the game’s Discord server.

Server Outage Notice:



As the number of concurrent players across all platforms exceeded 1.3 million, the Epic Online Service is currently experiencing outages due to an unusually high load worldwide.



Singleplayer is unaffected by this server outage.

This is causing… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 21, 2024

Referring to official channels from the developer is the easiest way to confirm issues with Palworld’s servers and find out whether the problem extends beyond the online elements and into the offline experience.

This is especially true because the game is so new, and has already exploded into the top of Steam's most-played concurrent games.