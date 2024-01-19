Can you play Palworld offline?

Palworld is quickly taking over as one of the fastest-rising titles, boasting familiar mechanics with hilarious new content in an open world with plenty of creatures to catch. Although many people want to adventure with friends, some folks wish to traverse these new worlds alone.

Recommended Videos

You can play Palworld with a plethora of buddies by inviting them into your specific server, and since PC has dedicated servers, those lucky users can have up to 32 friends join up, fight alongside them, and create powerful guilds. The world is a lot less scary if you’re ganging up on these creatures with some backup, but there are also some brave souls who wish to face the dangers alone.

Is there an offline Palworld mode?

Offline bliss at the click of a button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re trying to play Palworld by yourself, you can start up a world that is completely offline from the main menu. Simply start your own game, create a new world, and choose to host a world without multiplayer capabilities.

Players can start up and play in this specific world while disconnected from the internet and still have access to all of the base functionality in the game, including exploring, crafting, taming Pals, and building out their home with furniture and other decorations.

All of your progress in this world will also carry on without internet access, which is great if your connection is a bit unsteady. This will be a world of your own, which means you can build wherever you’d like, capture any Pals you want, and make any decisions you wish without getting in the way of other players.

There are, however, a few cons that come with playing in an offline setting. For example, progression will be a lot slower than if you were playing with friends. Surviving in the world will also be a bit harder to pull off since you’ll be taking on these creatures by yourself. You’ll also only be able to summon one Pal at a time, which means if you are swarmed by a bunch of angry Pals, you might want to run away before you’re taken out.