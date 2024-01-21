In Palworld, the Mega Grappling Gun is a weapon that allows you to traverse across difficult terrain easily. Having this weapon early on makes it easy to navigate around undiscovered areas of the map, so here’s how to get the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld.

How to unlock the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld

Unlock the best items using Ancient Technology Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mega Grappling Gun becomes available to unlock after reaching Technology Level 15, and you must spend Ancient Technology Points to unlock the weapon. The weapon shoots a hook that latches onto surfaces pulling the user toward the target. Use it effectively to climb tall structures and cliffs.

Remember, the Mega Grappling Gun has a 10-second delay between every shot, so you must plan the path before using the weapon. For instance, if you are climbing a mountain, make sure to aim close to a ledge to climb on so you won’t lose stamina while the weapon resets.

How to craft the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld

Craft the Mega Grappling Gun at a Weapon Workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mega Grappling Gun can be crafted at a Weapon Workbench, Weapon Assembly Line, and Weapon Assembly Line II. Having any of these Production structures at the base allows you to craft a variety of weapons and rare items including Circuits, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, and more. Here are the resources required to craft the Mega Grappling Gun:

Four Ancient Civilization Parts

20 Paldium Fragments

20 Ingot

50 Fiber

Paldium Fragments can be harvested from deposits all around the map, and also crafted from Stone using a Crusher. Similarly, harvesting trees allows you to farm Wood and Fiber. You can farm both these materials at your base by building a Logging Site and Stone Pit. Employ Pals with Lumbering, Mining, Watering, and Transporting Work Suitability to farm Paldium Fragments and Fiber passively.

Ingot can be crafted by harvesting Ore from deposits and smelting them at a Primitive, Improved, or Electric Furnace. Each Ingot requires two pieces of Ore, and you must assign a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability to craft this material.

Fight Alpha Pals to get Ancient Civilization Parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ancient Civilization Parts are not easy to come by, so your best bet is to visit dungeons, fight bosses, and hunt powerful Pals around the map. Alpha Pals drop Ancient Civilization Parts, and you can farm the resource by fighting the enemy after they respawn. I recommend fighting easier Alpha Pals like Chillet, Penking, and Kingpaca near the Rayne Syndicate Tower to quickly gather a ton of this resource.