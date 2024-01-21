Category:
Palworld

How to get the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld

A weapon that lets you latch on to surfaces.
Image of Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey
|
Published: Jan 20, 2024 07:05 pm
A player stands in a snow-covered biome in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, the Mega Grappling Gun is a weapon that allows you to traverse across difficult terrain easily. Having this weapon early on makes it easy to navigate around undiscovered areas of the map, so here’s how to get the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld

Image showing the Mega Grappling Gun in the Technology Tab in Palworld
Unlock the best items using Ancient Technology Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mega Grappling Gun becomes available to unlock after reaching Technology Level 15, and you must spend Ancient Technology Points to unlock the weapon. The weapon shoots a hook that latches onto surfaces pulling the user toward the target. Use it effectively to climb tall structures and cliffs.

Remember, the Mega Grappling Gun has a 10-second delay between every shot, so you must plan the path before using the weapon. For instance, if you are climbing a mountain, make sure to aim close to a ledge to climb on so you won’t lose stamina while the weapon resets.

How to craft the Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld

Image showing Mega Grappling Gun in Palworld
Craft the Mega Grappling Gun at a Weapon Workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mega Grappling Gun can be crafted at a Weapon Workbench, Weapon Assembly Line, and Weapon Assembly Line II. Having any of these Production structures at the base allows you to craft a variety of weapons and rare items including Circuits, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, and more. Here are the resources required to craft the Mega Grappling Gun:

  • Four Ancient Civilization Parts
  • 20 Paldium Fragments
  • 20 Ingot
  • 50 Fiber

Paldium Fragments can be harvested from deposits all around the map, and also crafted from Stone using a Crusher. Similarly, harvesting trees allows you to farm Wood and Fiber. You can farm both these materials at your base by building a Logging Site and Stone Pit. Employ Pals with Lumbering, Mining, Watering, and Transporting Work Suitability to farm Paldium Fragments and Fiber passively.

Ingot can be crafted by harvesting Ore from deposits and smelting them at a Primitive, Improved, or Electric Furnace. Each Ingot requires two pieces of Ore, and you must assign a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability to craft this material.

Image showing the map in Palworld
Fight Alpha Pals to get Ancient Civilization Parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ancient Civilization Parts are not easy to come by, so your best bet is to visit dungeons, fight bosses, and hunt powerful Pals around the map. Alpha Pals drop Ancient Civilization Parts, and you can farm the resource by fighting the enemy after they respawn. I recommend fighting easier Alpha Pals like Chillet, Penking, and Kingpaca near the Rayne Syndicate Tower to quickly gather a ton of this resource.

related content
Read Article How to get and use Palworld server invite codes
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Palworld server invite codes
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 20, 2024
Read Article The best Palworld World Name ideas
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
The best Palworld World Name ideas
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Pals to transport items in Palworld
Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Pals to transport items in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to delete a world in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to delete a world in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use Palworld server invite codes
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Palworld server invite codes
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 20, 2024
Read Article The best Palworld World Name ideas
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
The best Palworld World Name ideas
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Pals to transport items in Palworld
Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Pals to transport items in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to delete a world in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to delete a world in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 20, 2024

Author

Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.