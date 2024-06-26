Palworld Sootseer location, skills, and how to catch

Every Pal in Palworld has its uses, but few are as good as Sootseer, a Pal added in the Sakurajima update, and we’ve got everything you need to know about this mysterious ghostlike Pal.

Recommended Videos

Palworld’s Sakurajima update introduced new items and structures to the game, providing quality-of-life improvements. Sootseer fills a similar role as it can be used to gather a particularly vital resource.

Sootseer is far from the easiest Pal to obtain, but the hard work is worth it. If you’re after a Sootseer for your collection and want to know how it can fit into your squad, we’ve got you covered.

All Sootseer stats, skills, and work suitabilities

Grim reaper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sootseer is a Dark/Fire Element Pal in Palworld with a wide array of skills that make it a great addition to your base. It boasts Kindling Lv3, Handiwork Lv2, Gathering Lv1, and Mining Lv2, making it somewhat of a jack of all trades.

Farming is where Sootseer shines, however, as its Partner Skill Tomb Raider passively produces Bone when assigned to a Ranch, a vital ingredient for crafting Medicine to keep your Pals in top working condition. Sootser is also a capable Pal in combat when assigned to your party, so catch a few Sootseers and putt them to work.

Sootseer location in Palworld

Head here after dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sootser is a difficult Pal to find in Palworld as it only spawns at night in a small area on Sakurajima island. You have to be very specific in your hunts to find and catch this particular Pal.

Sootseer’s only spawn point is at night in a northwestern point of Sakurajima island, just south of the Cemetary on the Outskirts of the island waypoint. It’s a rare spawn in the area, with Pals like Depresso and Cawgnito being more common.

How to catch Sootseer in Palworld

Due to a specific spawn location on Sakurajima island, catching Sootseer requires high-quality Pal Spheres as they spawn at high levels of over 45 plus. As a result, anything less than an Ultra Sphere will likely fail.

Focus on inflicting as much damage as possible onto Sootseer without killing it before attempting to throw Pal Spheres at the target, or sneak behind Sootseer and throw a Pal Sphere at its back for a boosted catch rate.

Alternatively, Sootseer can be found in dungeons on Sakurajima island as an Alpha Pal or hatched through a Dark Egg grabbed in the overworld, which is how I added my first Sootseer to my Paldeck.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy