How to find and catch Cawgnito in Palworld

Cawgnito is a Pal that you can’t miss due to its unusual design. But it’s also a good one to have on your Palworld team thanks to its Partner Skill.

You can find Cawgnito in many parts of the Palworld‘s map, but only at night. The Dark Pal embodies its type with black wings and scary red eyes that you can notice better in night time.

If you want to find Cawgnito to get one step closer to your Paldeck completion, here is everything you need to know about the Pal, its stats, where it is, and tips on how to catch it.

Cawgnito type, work suitability, and more

In-Cawgnito. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cawgnito is a night bird of the Dark type, which is highlighted by every detail of its design. It’s not particularly strong compared to other Pals, however.

It’s sometimes more sought after for getting KO’d rather than to be caught and added to your roster. It can drop Venom Gland, which is a valuable item that not many Pals will give you. It can still be useful in a team, however, thanks to its Partner Skill.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Telepeck “When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.”

Telepeck Work Suitability: Lumbering level one

Lumbering level one Possible Drops: Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul Paldeck Bio: “Long ago it freely soared the skies. After losing a contest with Galeclaw, it abandoned the skies and now lives a quiet nocturnal life.”

Where to find Cawgnito in Palworld

It’s very common. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Palworld Interactive Map

Cawgnito is a very common species in Palworld. When the sky gets dark, you can expect to see their black wings appear in two wide areas.

The first, and wider area you can find Cawgnito is the big Sand Dunes located on the north-east corner of the map, where you’ll also see Tower Of The PIDF.

The second area where you can find Cawgnito is the green island at the center of the map, both around the Investigator’s Fork and Ascetic Falls. That’s the place where you’ll also find the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.

How to catch Cawgnito in Palworld

Catching Cawgnito isn’t too challenging. You can encounter them at level 15 in night time. Since it’s a Dark-type Pal, it’s recommended to bring Dragon Pals in your team to battle it, and a stock of Spheres to catch it.

If you don’t want to bother catching Cawgnito in the wild, you can also get it by hatching Eggs, either ones of his type (Dark Eggs) or by breeding the right combination of Pals. You can also buy it from the Black Marketeer.