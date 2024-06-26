How to find Sakurajima Island in Palworld

The Sakurajima Island in Palworld is a Japanese-themed island with diverse biomes and different pals that help to fill up your Paldeck.

Palworld’s map has multiple islands, each with different characteristics and defining features that make them unique. It’s also easy to get lost on the vast islands, however, and if you’re just starting the Sakurajima update, you need to know where to find Sakurajima Island to explore its beauty.

Here’s everything you need to know about locating Sakurajima Island in Palworld.

Sakurajima Island location in Palworld

Here’s where you find the new Japanese island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Sakurajima Island in Palworld, head towards the Forgotten Island and move towards the north to see it on your map. If you haven’t explored that part of the map yet, go between the Astral Mountains and Mount Obsidian, and you should see the island on the periphery.

The island has diverse biomes, including a mushroom wetland, a rocky area in the north, and a sandbar in the south. It is also full of Crude Oil spots to install your extractors, making it a good place to set up your fourth base in the game.

It also has two new Alpha pals, Knocklem and Menasting Terra, located on opposite sides of the island. Like the Astral Mountains and Mount Obsidian, Sakurajima Island also houses very high-level pals over level 45, which you can’t catch with your usual pal spheres, and you need a higher tier of gear to take them home with you.

The island also has a Moonflower Tower in the center with a new boss called Saya and Selyne, which comes with a new pal to capture. The island also has Moonflower members, a new faction added to the game.

Another special feature of the island is the supply drops, which fall randomly on the land with a chest with NPCs. These chests have very high-quality loot and rare materials like Crude Oil, used to make Plasteel, a crucial material for crafting end-game gear.

