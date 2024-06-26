How to find Supply Drops in Palworld

Supply Drops are the newest addition to Palworld in the Sakurajima update. They see chests fall from the sky in new areas, chock full of high-quality loot.

If you’ve faced a red warning sign suggesting a supply drop is coming on your screen while playing Palworld, then you’ve received a drop in your vicinity. The drop is full of goodies you don’t want to miss out on while heading into the lategame, but it’s not easy to loot it directly as the Syndicate guards protect the drop with their lives. They even eliminate any pals who come closer to the supply drop, and they’re ferocious.

So, how do you find these rare Supply Drops in Palworld?

Supply Drop location in Palworld

Your package has arrived. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supply drops in Palworld spawn randomly on high-level islands like Astral Mountain, Sakurajima Island, and Mount Obsidian. There’s no way to call in a supply drop yet, but there are ways to identify one if it lands near you.

Apart from the red warning sign, which you could miss if you’re in a battle, drops arrive with a loud thudding noise. This means your supply drop has landed on the surface. After that, open your map, look for the meteor symbol, and go to drop to claim its goodies.

Tips and tricks for collecting Supply Drops

When you get the drop, you’re going to see three Syndicate guards. If you don’t have high-level weapons and pals, taking these three down might seem like an impossible task, but there is a way to bypass them as well. Take a flying mount, hit the guards once, and lure them away from the drop. As they’re very aggressive, they should follow your direction, and you can use this opportunity to scoop around them to the chest spawn.

Use the verticality of the terrain to your advantage, go for the loot directly, get all of the five loot items, and fly away from the place to avoid the guards. Terrain can confuse the guards, and you can easily get the loot without hassle.

If you leave drops alone, they will eventually despawn or get replaced by another drop. So, you should always claim them quickly.

Supply Drops rewards

Jackpot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Supply Drop contains Legendary Elixirs, which permanently increase your attack, health, or equivalent stats, as well as pendants that can be used as accessories for gaining benefits for your characters, crude oil, high-level Pal Spheres, and Schematics.

