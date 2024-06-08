Palworld Sakurajima update: New Pals, a Japanese-style island, bigger Raid plans, and more

Palworld has just unveiled its highly anticipated Japanese-themed Sakurajima update at the Summer Game Fest, which will soon be launching on June 27. This huge new update is packed with new pals, buildings, and more.

The developers heard the Palworld community’s voice, and new stuff must be unwrapped. Following a meteoric rise in popularity, players who have explored much of the existing content expressed their desire for more endgame challenges. Pocketpair has fulfilled its promise and crafted an update that should invigorate and delight everyone.

Here’s a comprehensive look at what the Palworld Sakurajima update has in store.

This one looks familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those who have already captured a load of pals in Palworld, your grind begins again; this Sakurajima update is adding to the existing 137 pals with multiple distinct-looking pals mostly inspired by Japanese culture.

Some new pal variants look like chests with tongues, some are nocturnal, others have slash attacks and one in particular stands out due to its striking similarities with the Necromus and seems to be a chunkier version of that pal specializing in rotating ground-type attacks. These new pals come in addition to the four pals teased earlier by the devs, confirming at least eight new pals that should be coming with the update.

Moreover, the pals now have a subspecies mechanic, allowing them to look different from pal to pal. On the surface, it seems like a simply recolor, but it could be deeper than that and let pals learn different elements too.

New island, buildings, Raid boss, and Oil Rig Stronghold in Palworld

There is a new lunar-themed boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese architecture-inspired buildings, such as Cherry Blossom and Bamboo Forest, will give players plenty of reason to visit new places on the map, and there’s a new sulphur ore camp that will make it easier for players to get Sulfur in Palworld to boot.

There is also a new raid boss, factions, and an Oil Rig Stronghold, which might be the place to harvest upcoming materials. The developers are also adding new Raid bosses like Bellanoir to give the players more pals to collect. Lastly, Arena is also coming as one of the show’s stars, with long-awaited PvP combat appearing too.

Dedicated servers for Xbox

Is that Sulfur? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Playing Palworld on Xbox has been nothing short of an ordeal, with late update releases and unplanned glitches making the creature-collecting game hard to enjoy. Hopefully, a dedicated server for Xbox with this update would be the final nail to address these issues and make Palworld easier for eager fans to play.

