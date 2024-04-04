How to beat Palworld Bellanoir raid boss and all rewards

Palworld‘s first major content update introduced a brand new challenge for players in the form of Bellanoir—and we’re here to tell you how to take down this foe.

Recommended Videos

Few challenges in Palworld are as difficult as Bellanoir, the first raid boss, who boasts a staggering amount of health and can decimate the entire landscape—so make sure you’re away from your base.

The risk is worth the reward though, as beating Bellanoir provides some extremely useful benefits. We’ve got everything you need to know here.

How to beat Bellanoir in Palworld

Prepare for a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most important thing to remember when fighting Bellanoir is to not place the Summoning Altar near a main base, otherwise there is a strong chance that everything you’ve built will be destroyed.

You should, however, ensure the Summoning Altar is located near to a Palbox as you will need all the help you can get to take down this powerful foe—and it also means you can bring new Pals into the fight if any are incapacitated.

The general rule to fighting Bellanoir is to have as many sources of damage as you possibly can, which means you should call upon Pals stationed at the base you have created near the Summoning Altar, as well as those in your party.

Pals like Daedream are a good choice to fill your party, as their Partner Ability means they will join you in battle without having to be active, but your active Pal should be a Dragon-type to exploit Bellanoir’s weakness.

The best choice for your active Pal is Chillet, as its Partner Ability adds the Dragon element to your attacks when it is being ridden—so climb aboard and unleash full fury at Bellanoir, aiming at the head for maximum damage.

During the fight, your focus needs to be on dealing as much damage as you can and immediately swapping out any Pals that become incapacitated for new ones. This can quickly be done at the Palbox, providing a never-ending line of troops.

You have just 10 minutes to beat Bellanoir but if you follow the above advice, you should be able to see off this threat.

All Bellanoir raid rewards in Palworld

A new friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several items are awarded for beating Bellanoir in Palworld, each of which is extremely valuable and, as far as we can tell, cannot be obtained any other way. The rewards are:

The Huge Dark egg is the biggest reward for defeating Bellanoir as there is currently no other known way to add Bellanoir to your collection as this Pal cannot be found in the wild.

Ancient Civilization Cores are also extremely useful, as they are a necessary ingredient for crafting Ability Glasses, and the Training Manual is extremely handy for raising your newly hatched Bellanoir to a decent level.

Finally, the Multiclimate Undershirt makes life much easier when exploring the harsh environments in Palworld as it protects against both hot and cold weather.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more