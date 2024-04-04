Category:
How to get Training Manuals in Palworld

Training Manuals provide shortcuts.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 4, 2024 05:50 am
Manuals have been around in Palworld since the dawn of time; however, new Training Manuals are a blessing in disguise that can hasten the power of your Pals.

Ancient Technical Manuals and Innovative Technical Manuals are just two of Palworld‘s manuals. The item gives you more points in a respective area to use and ultimately allows you to expand your arsenal and build more useful equipment. The Training Manual though is a different story.

It’s one of the many innovations and additions in the Palworld April 4 Raid update and learning what they do and how they work will make Palworld a fruitful world.

How to get Training Manuals in Palworld

training manuals item in palworld
XP for all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In our experience, Palworld’s Training Manuals can be procured in one of a few ways: successfully preventing raids at your base, opening chests in the Pal Sanctuary, and in chests in Dungeons.

Camp Raids

Your camp that you recover and rest in will be regularly subjected to attacks, endangering yourself and your Pals. As usual, it’s up to you to fend off these wrongdoers and make sure as little harm as possible comes to you, the camp, your supplies, and your Pals.

An added bonus now is that Training Manuals are amongst the goodies you get in the process for repelling attacks. They are random drops though and aren’t guaranteed.

Chests

We have found Training Manuals both in Pal Sanctuary chests, as well as chests in dungeons.

Palworld‘s Pal Sanctuaries are home to rare Pals being protected from the general world. As our main character does what they want, you’re free to wander into these areas to explore—at the cost of increasing your Wanted level. Throughout these protected areas you should come across a chest from time to time, and they have a chance of containing a Training Manual.

Additionally, Palworld has a staggering amount of dungeon locations for you to explore, and inside them you can find even more chests. Once again, Training Manuals are possible loot from these chests, so they’re worth checking out.

You never know, Training Manuals might be obtainable in other ways, so we’ll keep plotting our way through Palworld, and maybe find new methods.

What do Training Manuals do in Palworld?

Training Manuals give Pals lots of experience points when they read them, which will help them level up quicker and grow stronger at a faster rate.

According to the April 4 update, here’s the full extent of what Training Manuals can do: “You can now get new ‘Training Manual’ items. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.”

Leveling up a Pal is naturally done through killing other Pals, completing quests, and the usual rigmarole of traditional RPG gameplay. If you want to level up a Pal quicker, then Training Manuals are clearly the way to go.

Along with Training Manuals, Palworld has also added the Ring of Mercy, Ability Glasses, and Electric Egg Incubators.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.