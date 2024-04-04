Weather has a bearing on Palworld, and you can fight the variables head-on with resistant clothing, and the Multiclimate Undershirt ticks multiple boxes at the same time.

Palworld has had a chance to get its breath back after its hot launch saw millions of players get involved. The April 4 update looks to reel everyone back in with an array of new items and Palworld‘s first raid boss. Speaking of new items, the Multiclimate Undershirt is one of many quality-of-life additions welcomed.

While its name and purpose are fairly obvious, its location and method of procurement isn’t as clear. Thankfully, we possess the Multiclimate Undershirt, and can tell you exactly how to add this garment to your ever-growing wardrobe of clothing outfits in Palworld.

How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld

Does it come in black? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Multiclimate Undershirt is a drop from beating Palworld‘s Bellanoir Raid boss.

As mentioned, the April 4 update introduced the first Raid boss to Palworld—Bellanoir. Requiring multiple Pals to beat in true Raid fashion, the super-duper powerful new boss will challenge any who attempt to face it. The Multiclimate Undershirt is your reward if you can beat it though.

It’s a bummer you can’t capture Raid bosses, but at least the rewards for eventually overcoming them are worth it. As a heads up, you need to get a Summoning Altar first to lure the boss to your position. To do this, you need Raid Slabs, and a few of them at that.

What does the Multiclimate Undershirt do in Palworld?

The Multiclimate Undershirt provides resistance to both hot and cold temperatures and requires only one slot to provide you with this handy bonus.

Here’s what the official patch notes have to say about the piece of clothing: “New armor ‘Multiclimate Undershirt’ has been added. It takes up just one slot, but protects you from both the heat and the cold.”

Throughout Palworld, you will find plenty of Heat and Cold items to increase your resistance to these abnormal temperatures—à la Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Among the clothes you find are a Heat Resistant Undershirt and Thermal Undershirt. The Multiclimate Undershirt combines both: An all-encompassing resistant shirt that defends against both extremes—and requires a single inventory slot.

The Multiclimate Undershirt isn’t the only new item in Palworld though, check out the Ring of Mercy, new Training Manuals, and the introduction of Ore Mining Sites.

