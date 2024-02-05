All clothing outfits in Palworld and where to get them

In Palworld, clothing includes different types of temperature-defying armor, headgear, and more randomly generated items to fend off dangers. You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for a list of all clothing items and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

All clothing items in Palworld and how to get them

Resist the heat with this clothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clothing items in Palworld range from cosmetic gear that makes you prettier to armor that shields you from harsh climates and unpredictable Pal moves.

For your convenience, I’ve compiled all clothing items you will encounter while exploring Palpagos Island in a table below with the requirements to unlock them and possible ways to get them. For level requirements, you need to reach the player level stated and unlock the recipe for the item from the Technology menu using Technology points.

Note that for most of the items mentioned below, besides their common (base) versions, you can get Schematics for their uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary versions, offering better stats. Schematics are either found in chests or can be obtained by defeating Alpha Pals that spawn across the world.

All headgear in Palworld

Headgear name How to unlock or get Feathered Hair Band Level 10, Legendary version Metal Helm Level 23, Legendary version Refined Metal Helm Level 37, Legendary version Pal Metal Helmet Level 46, Legendary version Long-eared Headband Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Witch Hat Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Farming Hat Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Bowler Hat Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Tocotoco Cap Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Gumoss Cap Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Penking Cap Wandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins Silk Hat Wandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins Helmet Wandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins Monarch’s Crown Wandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins Golden Crown Wandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins Graduation Cap Wandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins Soft Hat Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins Tricorne Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins Explorer Cap Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins Grinning Tocotoco Cap Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins Katress Cap Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins

All outfits and clothing accessories in Palworld

Outfit name How to unlock Cloth Outfit Level four Tropical Outfit Level nine Tundra Outfit Level nine Heat Resistant Undershirt Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter for 1000 Gold. Found in Chests that spawn in Wildlife Sanctuaries. Thermal Undershirt Wandering Merchant, Duneshelter for 1000 Gold. Found in Chests that spawn in Wildlife Sanctuaries.

All armor in Palworld

Armor name How to unlock Pelt Armor Level 12, Legendary version Heat Resistant Pelt Armor Level 16 Cold Resistant Pelt Armor Level 18 Metal Armor Level 23, Legendary version Heat Resistant Metal Armor Level 25 Cold Resistant Metal Armor Level 27 Refined Metal Armor Level 37, Legendary version Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Level 40, Legendary version Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Level 41, Legendary version Pal Metal Armor Level 46 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor Level 48, Legendary version Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Level 50, Legendary version

All shields in Palworld