Category:
Palworld

All clothing outfits in Palworld and where to get them

There's plenty of outfits to collect.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 09:48 am
Player wearing Pelt Armor standing with Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, clothing includes different types of temperature-defying armor, headgear, and more randomly generated items to fend off dangers. You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for a list of all clothing items and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

All clothing items in Palworld and how to get them

An image of a female character with pink hair holding a gun in Palworld
Resist the heat with this clothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clothing items in Palworld range from cosmetic gear that makes you prettier to armor that shields you from harsh climates and unpredictable Pal moves.

For your convenience, I’ve compiled all clothing items you will encounter while exploring Palpagos Island in a table below with the requirements to unlock them and possible ways to get them. For level requirements, you need to reach the player level stated and unlock the recipe for the item from the Technology menu using Technology points.

Note that for most of the items mentioned below, besides their common (base) versions, you can get Schematics for their uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary versions, offering better stats. Schematics are either found in chests or can be obtained by defeating Alpha Pals that spawn across the world.

All headgear in Palworld

Headgear nameHow to unlock or get
Feathered Hair BandLevel 10, Legendary version
Metal HelmLevel 23, Legendary version
Refined Metal HelmLevel 37, Legendary version
Pal Metal HelmetLevel 46, Legendary version
Long-eared HeadbandWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Witch HatWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Farming HatWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Bowler HatWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Tocotoco CapWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Gumoss CapWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Penking CapWandering Merchant, Small Settlement, 500 Gold Coins
Silk HatWandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins
HelmetWandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins
Monarch’s CrownWandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins
Golden CrownWandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins
Graduation CapWandering Merchant, Fisherman’s Point, 500 Gold Coins
Soft HatWandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins
TricorneWandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins
Explorer CapWandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins
Grinning Tocotoco CapWandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins
Katress CapWandering Merchant, Duneshelter, 500 Gold Coins

All outfits and clothing accessories in Palworld

Outfit name How to unlock
Cloth OutfitLevel four
Tropical OutfitLevel nine
Tundra OutfitLevel nine
Heat Resistant UndershirtWandering Merchant, Duneshelter for 1000 Gold. Found in Chests that spawn in Wildlife Sanctuaries. 
Thermal UndershirtWandering Merchant, Duneshelter for 1000 Gold. Found in Chests that spawn in Wildlife Sanctuaries. 

All armor in Palworld

Armor nameHow to unlock
Pelt ArmorLevel 12, Legendary version
Heat Resistant Pelt ArmorLevel 16
Cold Resistant Pelt ArmorLevel 18
Metal ArmorLevel 23, Legendary version
Heat Resistant Metal ArmorLevel 25
Cold Resistant Metal ArmorLevel 27
Refined Metal ArmorLevel 37, Legendary version
Heat Resistant Refined Metal ArmorLevel 40, Legendary version
Cold Resistant Refined Metal ArmorLevel 41, Legendary version
Pal Metal ArmorLevel 46
Heat Resistant Pal Metal ArmorLevel 48, Legendary version
Cold Resistant Pal Metal ArmorLevel 50, Legendary version

All shields in Palworld

Shield nameHow to unlock
Common ShieldLevel four
Mega ShieldLevel 16
Giga ShieldLevel 28
Hyper ShieldLevel 43
related content
Read Article Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Sweepa.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Lyleen standing tall
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
A player riding a Direhowl looking at a Dungeon Cave in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get more Storage in Palworld
Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get more Storage in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Sweepa.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Lyleen standing tall
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
A player riding a Direhowl looking at a Dungeon Cave in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get more Storage in Palworld
Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get more Storage in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 5, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com