Looking for the Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic four to craft one of the strongest helmets in Palworld? Like all legendary drops, you must defeat an Alpha Pal to get the schematic. Don’t worry if you’re unsure where to start because this guide will clear all your doubts.

How to get Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic in Palworld

To get the Legendary Refined Metal Helmet in Palworld, you have to source the Metal Helm Schematic four by defeating or capturing a level 44 Alpha Pal named Menasting, located in the southern part of the desert biome of Palpagos Island. It spawns inside the Dessicated Mineshaft cave. Here’s a location marker (coordinates: 513, 100) for your reference:

The cave awaits. Screenshot via MapGenie

The closest Fast Travel points to the Alpha Menasting are the Sealed Realm of the Swift and PIDF Tower Entrance. You can use either of them to reach closer to the cave and then use a flying mount to reach the destination.

The Unstoppable Stinger poses a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all Alpha Pals, level 44 Menasting isn’t an easy opponent, although it’s less aggressive than Alpha Pals of higher levels like Paladius, Necromus, or Frostallion. Menasting is a Ground and Dark element Pal, so Grass and Dragon Pals will be effective against it. Build your fight party accordingly, and don’t forget to carry some ranged weapons and warm armor to help you beat the challenges.

The Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic four may not drop upon defeating Alpha Menasting for the first time. You may need to defeat or capture the beast a couple of times or more to get it. After defeat or capture, Alpha bosses respawn after an hour, so you can return to the same spot and try again.

How to craft the Legendary Refined Metal Helm in Palworld

Once you have the schematic, craft the Legendary Refined Metal Helmet at the Production Assembly Line II in Palworld. You need an ample amount of Ingot and Paldium Fragments, as well as some Ancient Civilization Parts. You can check out the exact recipe in the Production Assembly Line II’s craft menu after you get the schematic.