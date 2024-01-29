Best Chest farming route for Palworld

Farming chests is crucial for getting rare weapon and gear Schematics in Palworld, collecting valuable Sapphires to sell, and obtaining Skill Fruits to strengthen your Pals. The most efficient spots are routes with clustered chests, particularly the Wildlife Sanctuaries. These are the best routes for chest farming.

Best chest farming spots in Palworld

South Wildlife Sanctuary (90, -724) North Wildlife Sanctuary (666, 635) West Wildlife Sanctuary (-673, -114)

These three spots are top picks for chest farming in Palworld because the chests are free to open (no keys needed) and hold valuable items. They’re also nearby and easy to get to, especially with a fast flying mount. If you visit all three areas, you’ll unlock 33 chests without using any keys, and chests respawn about an hour after you open them, allowing you to repeat routes.

I’ve tried all these routes myself, and here are the items I found. Below this list, I’ll give you a step-by-step guide for each farming route in these areas.

Sapphire (guaranteed)

Skill Fruits

Pendants

High Grade Technical Manuals (free Technology Points)

Heat Resistant Undershirt

Uncommon and Rare Schematics Handgun Metal Armor Heat Resistant Metal Armor Metal Helm



The best chest farming route in Palworld

1) South Wildlife Sanctuary (90, -724)

All 12 chests spawns in South Wildlife Sanctuary. Image by Dot Esports

This chest farming route in Palworld is super easy to reach and great for beginners. It’s right south of the Plateau of Beginnings, where the game starts. You just need any flying or swimming Pal to cross the sea to this spot. I suggest using a flying pal like Nitewing, especially if you’re new. You’ll have to climb a bit to collect all the chests.

Start your route at the Wildlife Sanctuary in the south, at the point marked 1 on the map (around 90, -699). Make a left circle through the main area, covering all three levels of the land. After you hit the sixth spot, move to the outer ring, beginning at spot 7 (149, -733). Keep going until you reach spot 12. That’s where you wrap up your chest farming.

2) North Wildlife Sanctuary chest farming route (666, 635)

All 11 chests spawns in North Wildlife Sanctuary. Image by Dot Esports

The Wildlife Sanctuary far up north, near the Desert biome, is another excellent spot for quick chest farming in Palworld. The main challenge is getting there since it’s in the end-game area, and you might need gear that resists heat.

For chest farming, follow the same pattern as the first Wildlife area. Start at the inner ring at spot 1 (coordinates 673, 610), but this time, go right, making sure to check all three land levels for chests. After finishing, head to spot 7 (coordinates 611, 624) and collect chests in the outer ring until you reach spot 11.

3) West Wildlife Sanctuary chest farming route (-673, -114)

All 10 chests spawns in West Wildlife Sanctuary. Image via Dot Esports

Among the Wildlife Sanctuary routes in Palworld, the West route is the least optimal, but it’s still a good choice with 10 chests in one spot. Like the others, it has an inner and outer ring. If you’re coming from the Volcano fast travel point to the south, it’s easier to start with the outer ring. Begin at spot 1 (coordinates -663, -165) and make a circle west until you hit spot 5 at -633, -80. Then, switch to the inner circle, exploring all the land to find the remaining chests until you collect the 10th chest.

While chest farming, consider also hunting for Legendary Schematics. They might take some time to find, but it’s a productive way to spend time between chest respawns.