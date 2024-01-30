How to get Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld

Having Legendary Weapons is cool and all, but sooner or later, you’ll take some damage from enemies. So, you need some decent armor to go along with that Legendary Weapon. Here’s how to get the Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld.

Palworld: How to get the Legendary Metal Armor Schematic

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld drops from Alpha Elizabee. You can fight this Pal near the Lake Center Fast Travel Point, located on the northern part of the grassy central island.

How to find Alpha Elizabee in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you go to the map location where Alpha Elizabee should be, you won’t find much except a few wild Pals roaming around. That’s because Elizabee is hidden underground. To get to Elizabee, head to the shore just northwest of the Lake Central Fast Travel Point. The exact location is 35, -185. Once there, you will see a mine entrance, head inside, and you’ll soon be face to face with Elizabee, along with a few Beegardes by its side.

How to fight Alpha Elizabee and get the Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabee isn’t particularly tough. It sends out several projectiles that can hurt or poison you or your Pal, but you can easily dodge these. What you have to watch out for is her guards. Similar to Tocotoco, Beegarde is able to blow itself up, causing maximum damage and killing you instantly. Make sure to take out the Beegardes first. Ignore Elizabee until you get them all. If they come close to use and start beeping and blinking, start rolling around. Fortunately, Palworld is very generous with invincibility frames, so you’ll likely dodge the explosion entirely. After you take them out, focus on destroying Elizabee. As I said, it isn’t a tough fight, but if you want to make it easier, bring a Fire Pal along for support.

It took me well over 10 attempts to get Elizabee to drop the Legendary Metal Armor Schematic, so I hope you have better luck than me. Fortunately, after defeating Elizabee so many times, I was at least able to complete its Paldex entry, so it wasn’t a complete loss.