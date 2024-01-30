How to get Legendary Metal Helm Schematic

The Metal Helm in Palworld is awesome for a few reasons. It doesn’t just offer great protection, it also is one of the few metal helmets you will see in any video game that doesn’t cover your character’s face.

Insert a Legendary variation that boosts the Metal Helm up to one of the best pieces of headgear in Palworld, and it becomes a must-have. However, to get a Legendary Metal Helm, you first must get your hands on the right crafting Schematic. Let me tell you, that’s a whole new challenge. Here’s how to get the Metal Helm Schematic Four in Palworld.

How to get the Metal Helm Schematic Four in Palworld

We got ’em. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone and their mothers (myself included), will probably just call any Legendary Schematics… well… Legendary Schematics, but that is not actually what the game calls them. In Palworld, the actual item that produces Legendary gear is a Schematic Four. This means to craft a Legendary Metal Helm, you need the Metal Helm Schematic Four. Hopefully, that clears up any confusion about seeing two different names—they’re talking about the same thing.

To get the Metal Helm Schematic Four and craft the Legendary Metal Helm, you need to be able to take out the level 30 Alpha Pal Warsect. Warsect is a Sealed Realm boss, which is both a blessing and a curse. Sealed Realm bosses don’t roam, which makes them easier to find, but they also respawn once per real-world hour. That’s a huge increase from roaming Field Bosses, which respawn once per in-game day.

This means you can only defeat Warsect once an hour. That would be good, except for the little fact the drop rate for Legendary Schematics in Palworld is abysmally low. Judging from experience, I can almost guarantee it’s less than five percent. You might have to defeat Warsect an unholy amount of times before it drops the Metal Helm Schematic Four.

Legendary Metal Helm Schematic exact location

The Sealed Realm portal that brings you to Warsect is at map coordinates 160, -240, which is right next to the fast travel point Gobfin’s Turf. While it is on a separate island from the Plateau of Beginnings, it is pretty much a deadshot north of the starting point, and can easily be reached by taking a detour past Katress’s portal.

The droids you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the coordinates, you can see Warsect’s portal, which is called Sealed Realm of the Stalwart. It’s aptly named too; Warsect isn’t going down without a fight.

Tips for defeating Warsect

Warsect is a Ground and Grass-type, which means it has two weaknesses: Fire and Grass. While any Fire-type or Grass-type will be highly effective against Warsect, there are two Pals I’ve found particularly useful:

Vanwyrm. This Pal’s Ignis Breath absolutely melts Warsect, as each tick of damage is considered a critical hit.

Verdash. Verdash deals good enough damage to Warsect, but the kicker here is the application of Grass damage to all of your attacks and the increase you will receive to your movement. Use Verdash if you’re getting hit by too many attacks.

Too slow! Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s important to exploit Warsect’s weak point on its body, which is slightly different than most Pals. Usually, shooting a Pal in the head deals bonus damage. While this is also true for Warsect, only the bottom half of its face grants bonus damage. It’s easier to think of aiming for the chin specifically rather than the head.

Metal Helm Schematic Four drop rate

There’s no way around this: the drop rate for this item is god-awful. Like all Legendary Schematics, the Alpha Boss has a dreadfully low chance of actually dropping them. For Schematics dropped by outdoor roaming Field Bosses, you can at least quicken the grind by sleeping to pass the nights immediately, but Sealed Realm bosses only respawn once per hour, and there’s nothing you can do about that.

Statistically speaking, you’re going to have to kill or catch Warsect 20 to 30 times to get the Legendary Metal Helm Schematic. If this were the absolute best Helm, I would say have it—but because the Pal Metal Helm exists, I don’t think it’s worth the 30-hour grind for an item you’re likely going to replace later anyway.