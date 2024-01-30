Category:
Palworld

How to get Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic

This isn't your grandfather's Pelt Armor.
Image of Pierce Bunch
Pierce Bunch
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 12:19 am
A screenshot of a player petting Azurobe in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pelt Armor may not be what you immediately think of when you think powerful armor, but Legendary Pelt Armor offers phenomenal protection while also keeping you nice and cozy.

Recommended Videos

If you’re luck enough to chance upon this Schematic, you can craft some of the best early-game armor in Palworld. And really, for better or worse, luck is indeed going to play a big role here. On the bright side, if you’re looking in the right place, getting the Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic will be a matter of “when,” not “if.” It might take a few tries, but there is a way that you can assuredly get this rare Schematic in Palworld.

Where to get the Pelt Armor Schematic Four

A screenshot of a player facing a Mossanda Lux in a lake in Palworld.
Who knew Mossanda Lux could be nightmare fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic is technically called the Pelt Armor Schematic Four—it’s easier to think of it as the “Legendary Schematic” because “Schematic Four” just means it will produce a Legendary version of whatever armor the Schematic creates.

As seems to be the case with all Legendary Schematics, you cannot purchase the Pelt Armor Schematic Four from any old Wandering Merchant, and you won’t find it in any chests at the end of a dungeon. This is because Legendary Schematics are only dropped by Alpha Pal bosses in Palworld.

While at face value that may seem daunting, it’s actually a good thing. This means as long as you know which Alpha Pal to go after, you can be sure you’ll get Legendary Pelt Armor eventually. In this case, the Pal that drops the Pelt Armor Schematic Four is the Azurobe Field Boss, a level 17 Alpha Pal found in a lake to the west of the Bridge of the Twin Knights.

A screenshot of the map in Palworld, which shows Azurobe's location highlighted.
Easy enough to reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specifically, you should head to map coordinates -50, -380 if you haven’t already discovered Azurobe. While Azurobe isn’t a Sealed Realm/portal boss, it is large enough that you really can’t miss it. Unfortunately, the Pelt Armor Schematic Four isn’t a guaranteed drop. In fact, you would be incredibly lucky if you got this item your first time around.

A screenshot of a player aiming a musket at Azurobe in Palworld.
Hold your breathe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic drop rate

I can’t say with certainty exactly how low the drop rate for Legendary Schematics from bosses is in Palworld, but I’m estimating it’s around five percent. I learned as much during my time grinding Kingpaca for the Legendary Old Bow Schematic.

While I gave up my Azurobe grinding (for now) after a sickening 30 tries for the Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic (up from my previous 20 for the Legendary Old Bow), I don’t have any reason to believe this drop rate is lower—I think I just got particularly unlucky.

While it’s totally possible you will could experience the inverse, you should go into this endeavor expecting to need to 20 or so tries statistically speaking.

Tips for grinding Azurobe faster

Since you’re probably going to be at this for awhile, it’s important you do everything you can to speed up the process. Here are a few ways you can do exactly that and get the Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic much faster:

  • Bring a Lightning-type such as Mossanda Lux, Univolt, Jolthog, etc. Azurobe is extremely vulnerable to lightning damage.
  • Turn up day and night speed. It’s cheesy, but because roaming Field Bosses respawn once per in-game day, you can greatly increase Azurobe’s spawn rate by adjusting these World Settings.

It doesn’t matter whether you kill or capture Azurobe—both seem to have identical odds of dropping the Legendary Pelt Schematic Four.

Legendary Pelt Armor stats

While it is significantly better than regular Pelt Armor, Legendary Pelt Armor doesn’t quite hold up with Metal Armor by most standards. It has:

  • 56 Defense
  • 224 HP
  • 700 Durability

While that may not be on par with Metal Armor, it does include built in Cold Resistance, and only weighs 10 pounds, making it one third the weight of Metal Armor. If you are planning a trek up north for Pure Quartz gathering, this makes for a fantastic light weight alternative that will still keep you plenty warm.

Personally, I wouldn’t consider the stats alone worth the grueling grind you likely will have to undergo, however, if you’re interested in the Legendary Pelt Armor for the rugged fur aesthetic, that’s a different story.

related content
Read Article How to cure Overfull in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Overfull in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld
Digtoise mining quartz in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Palworld player battling Menasting
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Pal Fluffy Bed Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to cure Overfull in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Overfull in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld
Digtoise mining quartz in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Palworld player battling Menasting
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Pal Fluffy Bed Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 29, 2024

Author

Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.