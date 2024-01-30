How to get Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic

Pelt Armor may not be what you immediately think of when you think powerful armor, but Legendary Pelt Armor offers phenomenal protection while also keeping you nice and cozy.

If you’re luck enough to chance upon this Schematic, you can craft some of the best early-game armor in Palworld. And really, for better or worse, luck is indeed going to play a big role here. On the bright side, if you’re looking in the right place, getting the Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic will be a matter of “when,” not “if.” It might take a few tries, but there is a way that you can assuredly get this rare Schematic in Palworld.

Where to get the Pelt Armor Schematic Four

Who knew Mossanda Lux could be nightmare fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic is technically called the Pelt Armor Schematic Four—it’s easier to think of it as the “Legendary Schematic” because “Schematic Four” just means it will produce a Legendary version of whatever armor the Schematic creates.

As seems to be the case with all Legendary Schematics, you cannot purchase the Pelt Armor Schematic Four from any old Wandering Merchant, and you won’t find it in any chests at the end of a dungeon. This is because Legendary Schematics are only dropped by Alpha Pal bosses in Palworld.

While at face value that may seem daunting, it’s actually a good thing. This means as long as you know which Alpha Pal to go after, you can be sure you’ll get Legendary Pelt Armor eventually. In this case, the Pal that drops the Pelt Armor Schematic Four is the Azurobe Field Boss, a level 17 Alpha Pal found in a lake to the west of the Bridge of the Twin Knights.

Easy enough to reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specifically, you should head to map coordinates -50, -380 if you haven’t already discovered Azurobe. While Azurobe isn’t a Sealed Realm/portal boss, it is large enough that you really can’t miss it. Unfortunately, the Pelt Armor Schematic Four isn’t a guaranteed drop. In fact, you would be incredibly lucky if you got this item your first time around.

Hold your breathe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic drop rate

I can’t say with certainty exactly how low the drop rate for Legendary Schematics from bosses is in Palworld, but I’m estimating it’s around five percent. I learned as much during my time grinding Kingpaca for the Legendary Old Bow Schematic.

While I gave up my Azurobe grinding (for now) after a sickening 30 tries for the Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic (up from my previous 20 for the Legendary Old Bow), I don’t have any reason to believe this drop rate is lower—I think I just got particularly unlucky.

While it’s totally possible you will could experience the inverse, you should go into this endeavor expecting to need to 20 or so tries statistically speaking.

Tips for grinding Azurobe faster

Since you’re probably going to be at this for awhile, it’s important you do everything you can to speed up the process. Here are a few ways you can do exactly that and get the Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic much faster:

Bring a Lightning-type such as Mossanda Lux, Univolt, Jolthog, etc. Azurobe is extremely vulnerable to lightning damage.

such as Mossanda Lux, Univolt, Jolthog, etc. Azurobe is extremely vulnerable to lightning damage. Turn up day and night speed. It’s cheesy, but because roaming Field Bosses respawn once per in-game day, you can greatly increase Azurobe’s spawn rate by adjusting these World Settings.

It doesn’t matter whether you kill or capture Azurobe—both seem to have identical odds of dropping the Legendary Pelt Schematic Four.

Legendary Pelt Armor stats

While it is significantly better than regular Pelt Armor, Legendary Pelt Armor doesn’t quite hold up with Metal Armor by most standards. It has:

56 Defense

224 HP

700 Durability

While that may not be on par with Metal Armor, it does include built in Cold Resistance, and only weighs 10 pounds, making it one third the weight of Metal Armor. If you are planning a trek up north for Pure Quartz gathering, this makes for a fantastic light weight alternative that will still keep you plenty warm.

Personally, I wouldn’t consider the stats alone worth the grueling grind you likely will have to undergo, however, if you’re interested in the Legendary Pelt Armor for the rugged fur aesthetic, that’s a different story.