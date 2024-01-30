How to get Legendary Feathered Hair Band Schematic in Palworld

Legendary Schematics in Palworld are generally very hard to get your hands on, if only because they’re so rare. The Legendary Feathered Hair Band Schematic may be one of the easier ones, but it still requires a lot of work to find, and that’s before you actually craft the thing.

Recommended Videos

If you’re already familiar with the process for acquiring these Legendary Schematics, you’ll know they are incredibly rare drops from certain boss level Alpha Pals you can come across. If you’ve only begun searching for them, here’s a walkthrough on how you can get the Legendary Feathered Hair Band Schematic in Palworld, how to craft it, and how you can make the process a little easier for yourself.

Where to find the Legendary Feathered Hair Band Schematic in Palworld

First things first, you need to hunt down the Alpha Penking, so be sure to check our guide for that first if you haven’t already. Unlike some Alpha Pals, you won’t find it roaming the world; you’ll need to find a specific dungeon—the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings—which you enter via a glowing pad on the ground. We say dungeon, but it’s not as if you need to go through a whole labyrinth to reach Penking. You’ll be teleported to a single room where Penking will be accompanied by some Pengullets. We have a guide on how to best beat the Alpha Penking, but the good news is, while you will need to do a lot of hiking to find its dungeon, it’s one of the lowest level Alphas at only level 15. So, as long as you’re at least the same level and have decent equipment and Pals in your party, beating it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

However, the odds of it dropping the schematic upon defeat (or upon being captured) are very slim; all you can do is keep fighting Penking over and over until it gives you the schematic. There’s also a cooldown timer of one in-game hour which you need to let run out before the Alpha will reappear. Grinding can be a slog, but there are measures you can take to ease the process. These require messing around with Palworld‘s custom settings, though you only need to touch a few of them:

Day Time Speed and Night Time Speed—bump these up to the maximum setting. Aside from making days and nights go by very quickly, it speeds up the cooldown timer. Some waiting is still required, but you can waste some time by gathering resources and upgrading your home base. The dungeon being right by a fast travel point also means you can quickly warp back to it from your base.

Pal Appearance Rate—if you raise this to the maximum number of three, this will cause three Alpha Penkings to spawn at once, meaning three times the opportunities for them to drop the schematic. This will make more Pengullets appear too, though, so be careful.

If you want to make things extra easy for yourself, decrease how much damage Pals deal and increase how much damage you deal. That way, you can comfortably wipe the enemies out while minimizing your chances of being killed. There’s no way to increase the odds of the schematic dropping thus far, so all you can do is repeat the process until you spot it in your inventory.

How to craft the Legendary Feathered Hair Band in Palworld

Crafting the hair band will hopefully not take you as long as finding the schematic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the schematic, you still need to actually make the Legendary Feathered Hair Band, which may require you to do a lot of resource grinding if you’re not prepared. The good news is you can craft it with just the Primitive Workbench (which you made at the very start of the game), but it does demand a lot of materials: 67 Fiber, 33 Paldium Fragments, and 13 Ancient Civilization Parts.

Getting the Fiber and Paldium Fragments shouldn’t be too much of hassle since you should already have the Crusher set up at your base and can manufacture both materials. The Ancient Civilization Parts are far rarer but, with any luck, you’ll have accrued a decent number of them from killing those Alpha Penkings. Once you’ve collected all the materials, you can go straight to making the Legendary Feathered Hair Band.

Crafting it will take a long time, so maybe leave that job to your Pals with the Handiwork Work Suitability while you do something else. Come back later and you’ll be able to equip the Hair Band as a head accessory and enjoy a decent boost to your defense.