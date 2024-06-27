How to get Crude Oil in Palworld

Crude Oil is a new resource added in Palworld’s big Sakurajima update which is used to create stronger materials than Pal Metal Ingots and upgrade your strength to the next level. Like most resources, you have to figure out where to find it. So, if you just want to jump straight into the action, here’s what you need to do.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Crude Oil in Palworld

Oil Puddles on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Crude Oil in Palworld, but you’ll need to be at a high enough level. The first is to extract it. At level 50 you can unlock the Crude Oil Extractor for four Technology Points. Once you unlock it, you can craft one using 250 Pal Metal Ingot and 50 Circuit Boards.

To place a Crude Oil Extractor, you need to find Oil, which are dark globs on the ground. You can find them in abundance in the frozen biome or the new Sakura Blossom island. You need to set up a base next to the Oil for easy access. The resource requires a power supply to work, so you’ll also need a Power Generator next to it for it to work.

Oil struck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, some of the new Pals drop small scraps of Crude Oil. You can also find Crude Oil by going to the Oil Refinery Raid, located at 572, -425 on the map. It’s a high-level raid with many enemies and anti-air cannons, so don’t go alone.

When you’re at the refinery, make sure to destroy all the anti-air cannons by moving in and interacting with each to make approaching easier in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy