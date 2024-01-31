How to find and incubate Scorching Eggs in Palworld

Using an Egg Incubator is an easy way to farm Pals in Palworld without having to spend Pal Spheres and all the components you need to craft them. Not only can you use the Incubator with Eggs you found in the wild, but you can also use it to hatch Eggs you got from breeding—and most importantly, it’s key for Scorching Eggs.

Incubating Scorching Eggs will require luck because they’re quite tricky to find, and then it’s an effort to level up too; here’s everything you need to know about the process.

Where to find and collect Scorching Eggs in Palworld

You’ll have to search in some random places. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There isn’t a specific place where you can find Schorching Eggs. There are some known places where you can find an Egg nest, but the type of Egg you’ll find there will be random, so we can’t indicate a place where it’s certain you’ll find one.

There are different sizes of Eggs: Common, Large, and Huge. You’ll have a higher chance of finding one in the same area you would find a Huge Scorching Egg. I spent hours trying to find one in the first area with no success; there were only Common, Damp, and Dark Eggs to find in my hunt. Aside from grinding that, the best way to have a truly 100 percent chance of getting a Scorching Egg is by breeding Pals—Faleris for example.

How to unlock the Incubator in Palworld

It will take some work to get an Incubator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your Scorching Eggs you’ll need to use the Egg Incubator for the next stages. You’ll have to reach level seven in Technology to unlock the Egg Incubator, but Technology Points won’t be enough; you’ll also have to spend one Ancient Technology point to get it. You can get Ancient Technology points by defeating or catching Alpha Pals—the marked Pals on the map—and completing Towers.

Here’s everything you’ll need to craft an Egg Incubator after you unlock it:

10 Paldium Fragment

Five Cloth

30 Stone

Two Ancient Civilization Parts

You should defeat or catch Chilllet if you don’t have any Ancient Technology points or Ancient Parts yet. It’s the first Alpha Pal you’ll encounter and it’s only at level 11, which you can easily catch with just a Pal Sphere and a low level. Since you need two Ancient Civilization parts, you can try catching a different Alpha Pal or defeating the Rayne Syndicate Tower.

How the Palworld Incubator works

When you place an Egg inside an Incubator, the hatching process will begin. The time it takes to hatch an Egg will vary but once it’s done, you hold F to Incubate the Egg and you get a Pal from the same type the Egg was.

You’ll notice a prompt under the counter when the Egg is in the Incubator. It can say “Seems very comfortable,” “Seems a little cold,” and “Seems just a little hot,” as some examples. This indicates if the Egg needs more or less heat from the ambient. Different types of Eggs need different temperatures to hatch faster.

You can control that by choosing the best area to place the Incubator. In the Scorching Egg’s case, you could place it in the desert because it needs more heat to get 100-percent Incubation Speed and use a cooler with an Ice Pal to get it to the perfect temperature.