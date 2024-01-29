Best egg farming routes in Palworld

Egg spawns in Palworld are set, always appearing in the same map spots. Though their sizes vary, seeing more eggs boosts your chances of finding rare ones. For maximum eggs in one go, here are the top routes in the Forest, Volcano, Snow, and Desert biomes.

Best spots to farm eggs in Palworld

The areas in Palworld listed below have lots of egg spawns close together, making it easy to find and collect many eggs quickly without moving much—including Huge eggs. Still, for an even smoother experience, I suggest using a fast flying mount like Ragnahawk. Here are the coordinates where to find specific eggs, followed by the detailed farming route of each.

Scorching and Dragon eggs : Around -352, -491.

: Around -352, -491. Frozen and Damp eggs : Around -43, 10.

: Around -43, 10. Rocky and Electric eggs : Around 489, 24.

: Around 489, 24. Common, Verdant, Dark, and more: Around -460, -12.

Best Scorching and Dragon eggs farming route

You can find a bunch of Scorching eggs around the area. Image by Dot Esports.

The top spot for Scorching and Dragon eggs in Palworld is by the Foot of the Volcano fast travel point, at -352, -491. Fly with a Pal to scan the high hills—that’s where these eggs usually are. Dragon eggs are rarer than Scorching, but you might find a big one like I did—a Huge Dragon Egg with a Jormuntide Ignis. Start by the fast travel statue and follow the route in the image, from bottom to top.

Best Frozen and Damp eggs farming route

You need some good vertical flying speed here. Image by Dot Esports.

Six Frozen and Damp eggs are near the Cold Shore and No Man’s Trail fast travel points, south of the Snow biome between coordinates -41, 9 and -37.94. A flying mount works well near Cold Shore. But for the buildings west of No Man’s Trail, a fast vertical flyer like Ragnahawk or Suzaku is best. You’ll still manage without them, just slower. Frozen eggs are more common here than Damp eggs.

Best Rocky and Electric eggs farming route

This is probably the easiest egg route of all. Image by Dot Esports.

The south of the desert area around coordinates 489, 24 hosts seven eggs that are super easy to spot and grab with any flying mount. I recommend starting from the south of the area, where you’ll find the eggs near the edges of the terrain, then move up in a circle ending in the center of the area, to move southwest to grab the last egg. I found a good mix of Rocky and Electric eggs here, including a Huge Rocky Egg.

Best varied egg farming route

The best farming route if you want any type of egg. Image by Dot Esports.

This area mainly has Verdant eggs, but you’ll find many other types too. I found two Dark, two Common, one Rocky, one Damp, and two Verdant eggs in a single round. If you’re not sure which egg type you need, try this route. Start by the Forgotten Island fast travel point at -544, -29. Fly around the island’s outer edge, checking hilltops for eggs. Then, for the last two, head to the island’s center.