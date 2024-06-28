Palworld Blazamut Ryu location, skills, and how to catch

Of all the new Pals added in Palworld’s Sakurajima update, Blazamut Ryu is arguably the most desirable but is the hardest to obtain—but we’ll tell you how.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update added 14 new Pals to the game, along with 10 new variants for existing Pals, and Blazamut Ryu is among the latter. However, it’s not easy to add this Pal to your collection.

We’ve got everything you need to know about Blazamut Ryu below.

All Blazamut Ryu stats, skills, and work suitability

Blazamut Ryu is a Dragon/Fire Element Pal in Palworld with Kindling Lv3 and Mining Lv4 Work Suitability, making it a great Pal to have around your base when smelting and gathering Ores, but it’s also extremely useful in battle.

Dragon Element Pals are among the strongest in Palworld. Blazamut Ryu is no exception, with its Dragon Kaiser Partner Skill enhancing Dragon attacks while mounted—just be careful when fighting Water Element Pals, as they are super effective against you.

Blazamut Ryu location in Palworld

Caves are the first stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blazamut Ryu cannot be caught by traditional means in Palworld and, instead, is restricted to raids. After defeating the Blazamut Ryu raid, you receive a Huge Dragon Egg that hatches into Blazamut Ryu when incubated.

The raid is the only way to obtain Blazamut Ryu and this Pal also cannot be bred without using two Blazamut Ryu. To breed for the strongest Blazamut Ryu possible, you must beat the raid boss at least twice.

How to catch Blazamut Ryu in Palworld

As mentioned above, traditional means cannot be used to catch Blazamut Ryu and the only way to obtain this Pal is to defeat the raid boss and incubate the egg you receive as a reward. Make no mistake though, this raid is one of the hardest challenges you face in Palworld.

To face Blazamut Ryu, you must collect four Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragments from completing dungeons on Sakurajima Island. Once you’ve got the four Slkab Fragments, craft the Blazamut Ryu Slab and use a Summoning Altar to initiate the raid battle.

The Blazamut Ryu raid is particularly difficult because after it is reduced to a single point of HP, it transforms into an Electric Element Pal and restores a third of its health—and is now be super effective as the Water Element Pals used in the first stage of the battle.

Blazamut Ryu has a whopping half a million health, with only a 10-minute window to complete the raid battle, while the Ultra version of the raid doubles the health to over a million but retains the time window for completion.

