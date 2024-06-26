All new Pals in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Palworld’s long-awaited Sakurajima update is finally here, and it comes with plenty of new Pals to capture—and we’ve listed them all for you.

Palworld has received updates since its release in January 2024, and the Sakurajima update provides the game’s biggest content update to date with new locations, weapons, enemies, and, of course, Pals. It means those who previously completed their Paldeck have more work up their sleeve, but we’re here to help with everything you need to know about all the new Pals in Palworld.

Every new Pal in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

New Pals to capture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A total of 14 new Pals were added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update, along with 10 new Pal variants. Some can only be found in specific locations at specific times, while others are a lot more common.

You can see a full list of all the new Pals added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update below, alongside their element and work suitabilities.

Number Name Element Work Suitability 49B Gorirat Terra Ground – Handiwork Lv1

– Transporting Lv3

– Mining Lv2 55B Chillet Ignis Fire/Dragon – Kindling Lv2

– Gathering Lv1 72B Bushi Noct Fire/Dark – Kindling Lv2

– Handiwork Lv1

– Lumbering Lv3

– Transporting Lv2

– Gathering Lv1 75B Katress Ignis Fire/Dark – Kindling Lv2

– Handiwork Lv2

– Medicine Lv2

– Transporting Lv2 76B Wixen Noct Fire/Dark – Kindling Lv2

– Handiwork Lv3

– Transporting Lv2 95B Quivern Botan Grass/Dragon – Planting Lv2

– Handiwork Lv1

– Transporting Lv3

– Gathering Lv2

– Mining Lv2 96B Blazamut Ryu Fire/Dragon – Kindling Lv3

– Mining Lv4 97B Helzephyr Lux Electric/Dark – Transporting Lv3

– Electricity Lv3 99B Menasting Terra Ground – Lumbering Lv2

– Mining Lv3 113 Selyne Dark/Neutral – Handiwork Lv3

– Medicine Lv3

– Transporting Lv3 114 Croajiro Water – Handiwork Lv1

– Transporting Lv1

– Watering Lv1

– Gathering Lv1 115 Lullu Grass – Planting Lv2

– Handiwork Lv2

– Medicine Lv2

– Gathering Lv1 116 Shroomer Grass – Planting Lv2

– Handiwork Lv1

– Lumbering Lv2

– Gathering Lv2 116B Shroomer Noct Grass/Dark – Planting Lv2

– Handiwork Lv1

– Lumbering Lv2

– Gathering Lv2 117 Kikit Ground – Mining Lv1 118 Dazemu Ground – Gathering Lv2 119 Prixter Ground/Dark – Lumbering Lv3

– Medicine Lv1

– Gathering Lv1 120 Knocklem Ground – Transporting Lv4

– Gathering Lv3

– Mining Lv3 121 Yakumo Neutral – Gathering Lv2 122 Dogen Fire/Dark – Handiwork Lv3

– Lumbering Lv2

– Medicine Lv1

– Transporting Lv2

– Gathering Lv2 123 Sootseer Fire/Dark – Kindling Lv3

– Handiwork Lv2

– Gathering Lv1

– Mining Lv2

– Farming Lv1 124 Mimog Neutral – Gathering Lv1 125 Xenovader Dark – Lumbering Lv2

– Transporting Lv2 126 Xenogard Dragon – Mining Lv3

