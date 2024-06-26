All new Pals in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Palworld’s long-awaited Sakurajima update is finally here, and it comes with plenty of new Pals to capture—and we’ve listed them all for you.
Palworld has received updates since its release in January 2024, and the Sakurajima update provides the game’s biggest content update to date with new locations, weapons, enemies, and, of course, Pals. It means those who previously completed their Paldeck have more work up their sleeve, but we’re here to help with everything you need to know about all the new Pals in Palworld.
Every new Pal in Palworld’s Sakurajima update
A total of 14 new Pals were added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update, along with 10 new Pal variants. Some can only be found in specific locations at specific times, while others are a lot more common.
You can see a full list of all the new Pals added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update below, alongside their element and work suitabilities.
|Number
|Name
|Element
|Work Suitability
|49B
|Gorirat Terra
|Ground
|– Handiwork Lv1
– Transporting Lv3
– Mining Lv2
|55B
|Chillet Ignis
|Fire/Dragon
|– Kindling Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
|72B
|Bushi Noct
|Fire/Dark
|– Kindling Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Lumbering Lv3
– Transporting Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
|75B
|Katress Ignis
|Fire/Dark
|– Kindling Lv2
– Handiwork Lv2
– Medicine Lv2
– Transporting Lv2
|76B
|Wixen Noct
|Fire/Dark
|– Kindling Lv2
– Handiwork Lv3
– Transporting Lv2
|95B
|Quivern Botan
|Grass/Dragon
|– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Transporting Lv3
– Gathering Lv2
– Mining Lv2
|96B
|Blazamut Ryu
|Fire/Dragon
|– Kindling Lv3
– Mining Lv4
|97B
|Helzephyr Lux
|Electric/Dark
|– Transporting Lv3
– Electricity Lv3
|99B
|Menasting Terra
|Ground
|– Lumbering Lv2
– Mining Lv3
|
|113
|Selyne
|Dark/Neutral
|– Handiwork Lv3
– Medicine Lv3
– Transporting Lv3
|114
|Croajiro
|Water
|– Handiwork Lv1
– Transporting Lv1
– Watering Lv1
– Gathering Lv1
|115
|Lullu
|Grass
|– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv2
– Medicine Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
|116
|Shroomer
|Grass
|– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Lumbering Lv2
– Gathering Lv2
|116B
|Shroomer Noct
|Grass/Dark
|– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Lumbering Lv2
– Gathering Lv2
|117
|Kikit
|Ground
|– Mining Lv1
|118
|Dazemu
|Ground
|– Gathering Lv2
|119
|Prixter
|Ground/Dark
|– Lumbering Lv3
– Medicine Lv1
– Gathering Lv1
|120
|Knocklem
|Ground
|– Transporting Lv4
– Gathering Lv3
– Mining Lv3
|121
|Yakumo
|Neutral
|– Gathering Lv2
|122
|Dogen
|Fire/Dark
|– Handiwork Lv3
– Lumbering Lv2
– Medicine Lv1
– Transporting Lv2
– Gathering Lv2
|123
|Sootseer
|Fire/Dark
|– Kindling Lv3
– Handiwork Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
– Mining Lv2
– Farming Lv1
|124
|Mimog
|Neutral
|– Gathering Lv1
|125
|Xenovader
|Dark
|– Lumbering Lv2
– Transporting Lv2
|126
|Xenogard
|Dragon
|– Mining Lv3