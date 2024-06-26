Forgot password
A player in Palworld petting Selyne.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Palworld

All new Pals in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

More friends to find.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 06:08 pm

Palworld’s long-awaited Sakurajima update is finally here, and it comes with plenty of new Pals to capture—and we’ve listed them all for you.

Palworld has received updates since its release in January 2024, and the Sakurajima update provides the game’s biggest content update to date with new locations, weapons, enemies, and, of course, Pals. It means those who previously completed their Paldeck have more work up their sleeve, but we’re here to help with everything you need to know about all the new Pals in Palworld.

Every new Pal in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

A player in Palworld petting Quivern Botan.
New Pals to capture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A total of 14 new Pals were added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update, along with 10 new Pal variants. Some can only be found in specific locations at specific times, while others are a lot more common.

You can see a full list of all the new Pals added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update below, alongside their element and work suitabilities.

NumberNameElementWork Suitability
49BGorirat TerraGround– Handiwork Lv1
– Transporting Lv3
– Mining Lv2
55BChillet IgnisFire/Dragon– Kindling Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
72BBushi NoctFire/Dark– Kindling Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Lumbering Lv3
– Transporting Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
75BKatress IgnisFire/Dark– Kindling Lv2
– Handiwork Lv2
– Medicine Lv2
– Transporting Lv2
76BWixen NoctFire/Dark– Kindling Lv2
– Handiwork Lv3
– Transporting Lv2
95BQuivern BotanGrass/Dragon– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Transporting Lv3
– Gathering Lv2
– Mining Lv2
96BBlazamut RyuFire/Dragon– Kindling Lv3
– Mining Lv4
97BHelzephyr LuxElectric/Dark– Transporting Lv3
– Electricity Lv3
99BMenasting TerraGround– Lumbering Lv2
– Mining Lv3
113SelyneDark/Neutral– Handiwork Lv3
– Medicine Lv3
– Transporting Lv3
114CroajiroWater– Handiwork Lv1
– Transporting Lv1
– Watering Lv1
– Gathering Lv1
115LulluGrass– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv2
– Medicine Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
116ShroomerGrass– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Lumbering Lv2
– Gathering Lv2
116BShroomer NoctGrass/Dark– Planting Lv2
– Handiwork Lv1
– Lumbering Lv2
– Gathering Lv2
117KikitGround– Mining Lv1
118DazemuGround– Gathering Lv2
119PrixterGround/Dark– Lumbering Lv3
– Medicine Lv1
– Gathering Lv1
120KnocklemGround– Transporting Lv4
– Gathering Lv3
– Mining Lv3
121 YakumoNeutral– Gathering Lv2
122DogenFire/Dark– Handiwork Lv3
– Lumbering Lv2
– Medicine Lv1
– Transporting Lv2
– Gathering Lv2
123SootseerFire/Dark– Kindling Lv3
– Handiwork Lv2
– Gathering Lv1
– Mining Lv2
– Farming Lv1
124MimogNeutral– Gathering Lv1
125XenovaderDark– Lumbering Lv2
– Transporting Lv2
126XenogardDragon– Mining Lv3
