All single skill Pals for each work suitability in Palworld

When a Pal has multiple Work Suitabilities in Palworld, one task may take priority over others and you may not get your crafted items very quickly. To avoid this, single-skill Pals can be used as they only have one Work Suitability and can solely focus on that job.
- All single skill Cooling Pals
- All single skill Farming Pals
- All single skill Gathering Pals
- All single skill Generating Electricity Pals
- All single skill Handiwork Pals
- All single skill Kindling Pals
- All single skill Lumbering Pals
- All single skill Medicine Production Pals
- All single skill Mining Pals
- All single skill Planting Pals
- All single skill Transporting Pals
- All single skill Watering Pals
All single skill Cooling Pals
Pals with the Cooling Work Suitability are used at the base to help keep technology cool, like Coolers, Cooler Boxes, or Refrigerators, and these are all the single skill Cooling Pals in Palworld:
- Jolthog Cryst: Level one Cooling
- Foxcicle: Level two Cooling
- Frostallion: Level four Cooling
All single skill Farming Pals
Your Farming Pals are essential for getting specific resources once they’re placed at a Ranch, and all the single skill Farming Pals in Palworld, and what they drop, include the following:
- Mau: Level one Farming (Gold Coins)
- Mozzarina: Level one Farming (Milk)
- Woolipop: Level one Farming (Cotton Candy)
- Melpaca: Level one Farming (Wool)
All single skill Gathering Pals
Pals with the Gathering Work Suitability will harvest your fully grown crops at the various plantations, and the single skill Gathering Pals include:
- Shadowbeak: Level one Gathering
- Kingpaca: Level one Gathering
- Surfent Terra: Level one Gathering
- Tocotoco: Level one Gathering
- Direhowl: Level one Gathering
- Nox: Level one Gathering
- Hoocrates: Level one Gathering
- Grintale: Level two Gathering
- Galeclaw: Level two Gathering
- Nitewing: Level two Gathering
- Jetdragon: Level three Gathering
All single skill Generating Electricity Pals
If you need to generate electricity for your Power Generators or Pylons, you require a Pal with the Generating Electricity Work Suitability. The ones with only this Work Suitability include the following:
All single skill Handiwork Pals
The Handiwork Work Suitability is essential as it allows Pals to automatically craft items at your workbenches and assembly lines, which frees up your time to go on adventures and capture more Pals. This is the only Pal in Palworld that has the Handiwork Work Suitability:
- Loupmoon: Level two Handiwork
All single skill Kindling Pals
Your Kindling Pals are the only ones who can operate your fire technology, like the Cooking Pot, Heater, and Furnaces, and there are quite a few Pals who only have the Kindling Work Suitability, including:
- Kelpsea Ignis: Level one Kindling
- Rooby: Level one Kindling
- Foxparks: Level one Kindling
- Kitsun: Level two Kindling
- Suzaku: Level three Kindling
- Jormuntide Ignis: Level four Kindling
All single skill Lumbering Pals
Wood is a vital resource you use to craft buildings and various pieces of technology, which is why the Pals with the Lumbering Work Suitability are essential, as they can cut down trees and get wood for you.
These are all the single skill Lumbering Pals in Palworld:
- Cawgnito: Level one Lumbering
- Fenglope: Level two Lumbering
- Elphidran: Level two Lumbering
- Reindrix: Level two Lumbering
- Eikthyrdeer Terra: Level two Lumbering
- Eikthyrdeer: Level two Lumbering
All single skill Medicine Production Pals
Medicines are essential in ensuring your Pals don’t get sick or injured as they won’t be able to work, and this is where Medicine Production comes in handy. Pals with this Work Suitability can produce Medicine for you, and the only single skill Medicine Production Pal includes:
- Felbat: Level three Medicine Production
All single skill Mining Pals
Pals with the Mining Work Suitability will generally mine for stone and ore, both of which are essential crafting resources, and these are the Pals who only have the Mining Work Suitability:
- Rushoar: Level one Mining
- Digtoise: Level three Mining
All single skill Planting Pals
To grow plants in Palworld, you must first sow the seeds, which is what the Planting Work Suitability pals do. These are all the single skill Planting Pals in Palworld:
- Gumoss: Level one Planting
- Broncherry: Level three Planting
All single skill Transporting Pals
Pals with the Transporting Work Suitability will pick up the resources that others have dropped and place them in the storage chest. The only Pal with this single skill Work Suitability includes the following:
- Helzephyr: Level three Transporting
All single skill Watering Pals
Watering Pals are necessary for watering crops and working the Crusher and the Mill. So, if you need a single skill Watering Pal, there are quite a few to choose from, including:
- Kelpsea: Level one Watering
- Teafant: Level one Watering
- Surfent: Level two Watering
- Suzaku Aqua: Level three Watering
- Broncherry Aqua: Level three Watering
- Azurobe: Level three Watering
- Jormuntide: Level four Watering
So, if you need a Pal to complete only one Work Suitability, these are all the single skill pals for every Work Suitability in Palworld.