All single skill Pals for each work suitability in Palworld

When a Pal has multiple Work Suitabilities in Palworld, one task may take priority over others and you may not get your crafted items very quickly. To avoid this, single-skill Pals can be used as they only have one Work Suitability and can solely focus on that job.

All single skill Cooling Pals

Jolthog Cryst has the lowest level for the Cooling Work Suitability. by Dot Esports

Pals with the Cooling Work Suitability are used at the base to help keep technology cool, like Coolers, Cooler Boxes, or Refrigerators, and these are all the single skill Cooling Pals in Palworld:

Jolthog Cryst: Level one Cooling

Foxcicle: Level two Cooling

Frostallion: Level four Cooling

All single skill Farming Pals

If you need more Gold Coins, pop Mau into the Ranch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Farming Pals are essential for getting specific resources once they’re placed at a Ranch, and all the single skill Farming Pals in Palworld, and what they drop, include the following:

Mau: Level one Farming (Gold Coins)

Mozzarina: Level one Farming (Milk)

Woolipop: Level one Farming (Cotton Candy)

Melpaca: Level one Farming (Wool)

All single skill Gathering Pals

Nitewing is one of three level two Gathering Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pals with the Gathering Work Suitability will harvest your fully grown crops at the various plantations, and the single skill Gathering Pals include:

Shadowbeak: Level one Gathering

Kingpaca: Level one Gathering

Surfent Terra: Level one Gathering

Tocotoco: Level one Gathering

Direhowl: Level one Gathering

Nox: Level one Gathering

Hoocrates: Level one Gathering

Grintale: Level two Gathering

Galeclaw: Level two Gathering

Nitewing: Level two Gathering

Jetdragon: Level three Gathering

All single skill Generating Electricity Pals

There are only two single skill Generating Electricity Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need to generate electricity for your Power Generators or Pylons, you require a Pal with the Generating Electricity Work Suitability. The ones with only this Work Suitability include the following:

Jolthog: Level one Electricity

Rayhound: Level two Electricity

All single skill Handiwork Pals

At least it has a level two proficiency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Handiwork Work Suitability is essential as it allows Pals to automatically craft items at your workbenches and assembly lines, which frees up your time to go on adventures and capture more Pals. This is the only Pal in Palworld that has the Handiwork Work Suitability:

Loupmoon: Level two Handiwork

All single skill Kindling Pals

Foxparks is easy to find in the early stages of Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your Kindling Pals are the only ones who can operate your fire technology, like the Cooking Pot, Heater, and Furnaces, and there are quite a few Pals who only have the Kindling Work Suitability, including:

Kelpsea Ignis: Level one Kindling

Rooby: Level one Kindling

Foxparks: Level one Kindling

Kitsun: Level two Kindling

Suzaku: Level three Kindling

Jormuntide Ignis: Level four Kindling

All single skill Lumbering Pals

There are no Level three or four single skill Lumbering Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wood is a vital resource you use to craft buildings and various pieces of technology, which is why the Pals with the Lumbering Work Suitability are essential, as they can cut down trees and get wood for you.

These are all the single skill Lumbering Pals in Palworld:

Cawgnito: Level one Lumbering

Fenglope: Level two Lumbering

Elphidran: Level two Lumbering

Reindrix: Level two Lumbering

Eikthyrdeer Terra: Level two Lumbering

Eikthyrdeer: Level two Lumbering

All single skill Medicine Production Pals

Felbat is the only single skill Medicine Production Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medicines are essential in ensuring your Pals don’t get sick or injured as they won’t be able to work, and this is where Medicine Production comes in handy. Pals with this Work Suitability can produce Medicine for you, and the only single skill Medicine Production Pal includes:

Felbat: Level three Medicine Production

All single skill Mining Pals

Rushoar can be found early in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pals with the Mining Work Suitability will generally mine for stone and ore, both of which are essential crafting resources, and these are the Pals who only have the Mining Work Suitability:

Rushoar: Level one Mining

Digtoise: Level three Mining

All single skill Planting Pals

There are no level two or four single skill Planting Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To grow plants in Palworld, you must first sow the seeds, which is what the Planting Work Suitability pals do. These are all the single skill Planting Pals in Palworld:

Gumoss: Level one Planting

Broncherry: Level three Planting

All single skill Transporting Pals

Helzephyr is the only single skill Transporting Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pals with the Transporting Work Suitability will pick up the resources that others have dropped and place them in the storage chest. The only Pal with this single skill Work Suitability includes the following:

Helzephyr: Level three Transporting

All single skill Watering Pals

Jormuntide is the only level four single skill Watering Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Watering Pals are necessary for watering crops and working the Crusher and the Mill. So, if you need a single skill Watering Pal, there are quite a few to choose from, including:

Kelpsea: Level one Watering

Teafant: Level one Watering

Surfent: Level two Watering

Suzaku Aqua: Level three Watering

Broncherry Aqua: Level three Watering

Azurobe: Level three Watering

Jormuntide: Level four Watering

So, if you need a Pal to complete only one Work Suitability, these are all the single skill pals for every Work Suitability in Palworld.