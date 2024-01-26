How to breed Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld

The stunning Eikthyrdeer Terra is a great Pal to befriend, and it’s an even more impressive mount to explore the Palpagos Islands in Palworld. As unique as the Eikthyrdeer Terra is, it’s also quite difficult to find, which is why you might want to breed one instead.

Recommended Videos

If you’re hoping to add this Pal to your Paldeck, the most reliable method is to breed a Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld, so here’s how you do it.

How to get an Eikthyrdeer Terra egg in Palworld

To hatch an Eikthyrdeer Terra from an egg, there are two possible breeding combinations you can use in Palworld. All of the Eikthyrdeer Terra breeding combination possibilities are:

Hangyu and Eikthyrdeer

and Eikthyrdeer Terra and Eikthyrdeer Terra

This is one of my favorites. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either combination will work, although the latter is obviously only possible once you’ve already obtained two of them, which means you probably need to go with the first option. You have to use a Breeding Farm to actually initiate this process, and the exact steps for getting an Eikthyrdeer Terra egg are as follows.

Add the duo you want to use, which is probably the Hangyu and Eikthyrdeer, to your base. You need one male and one female for this process to work. Assign both Pals to a Breeding Farm. Each Pal can be picked up and thrown into the Breeding Farm to assign them there. Place Cake in front of the Breeding Farm in the chest. You can make Cake in Palworld so you can breed your Pals by combining five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey in a Cooking Pot. Look for the “Breeding…” marker hovering over the Breeding Farm to indicate that the Breeding process has correctly been initiated. If you don’t see this marker, then the Breeding process hasn’t started, so you need to go back and check that you have completed all the steps correctly. An easy mistake to make here is not ensuring one Pal is male and the other is female, so start by checking this. Wait for the Breeding process to be complete, then claim your Large Rocky Egg that contains an Eikthyrdeer Terra. You can check on the “Breeding…” marker at any point to see how far along your Eikthyrdeer Terra egg is and get a general idea of how long it will take.

You can get a Breeding Farm at Technology Tree level 19. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Eikthyrdeer Terra stats in Palworld

Here are all of the benefits you can get from having an Eikthyrdeer Terra in your Paldeck, including its type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, possible Drops, and more.

Element: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest “Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. While riding, increases efficiency of felling trees.”

Guardian of the Golden Forest Work Suitability: Lumbering level two

Lumbering level two Potential Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, and Horn

Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, and Horn Hunger: 5/10

5/10 Bio: “The individual with the hardest horns becomes the leader. Once the horns are lost, so too is the leadership status. It leaves the herd amidst farewell glances and quietly returns to the earth.”

The regular version of the Eikthyrdeer is one of the fastest ground mounts you can use, so the Eikthyrdeer Terra variation of it is also an incredibly useful option for quickly making your way around the map in Palworld. It’s also a Pal you need to get to fully complete your Paldeck.