All Palworld breeding exclusive Pals and how to get them

In Palworld, there are three unique Pals you can only obtain through eggs from breeding two Pals at the breeding farm. These Pals are Elphidran Aqua, Frostallion Noct, and Suzaku Aqua. This implies that to breed these special variants, you must first capture their standard counterparts in the wild.

How to breed Elphidran Aqua

To obtain an Elphidran Aqua in Palworld, pair an Elphidran with a Surfent at the breeding farm. To breed successfully, they need a Cake during the process; without it, they won’t lay an egg. Once the egg meter is full, you’ll get a Large Damp Egg. Use an Incubator to hatch it.

You can find Elphidran in the south Wildlife Sanctuary, at coordinates 92, -721. It’s rare, so if it’s not there at first, you might need to leave and come back to see new Pals appear. If you’re interested in breeding a standard Elphidran too, you can do that by breeding a Surfent with a Penking.

Surfent is located near the lake just north of the fast travel point in the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon, at coordinates -176, -283. It’s a relatively easy catch at level 18.

How to breed Frostallion Noct

Rarer than standard Frostallion. Image via Pocketpair. Remix by Dot Esports.

To breed a Frostallion Noct in Palworld, pair a Frostallion with a Helzephyr. This pair will give you a Huge Dark Egg. But getting a standard Frostallion isn’t easy. You have to catch its Alpha version, a Legendary Pal, at level 50. Look for it at coordinates -358, 512 in the Snow area. It’s hard to catch, so make sure to have several Legendary Pal Spheres ready to increase your chances.

Helzephyr is much easier to find. It’s a very common Pal but only shows up at night. You’ll see it glowing in the dark near coordinates 120, -61.

How to breed Suzaku Aqua

Suzaku Aqua is just blue Suzaku. Image via Pocketpiar, Remix by Dot Esports.

To get a Suzaku Aqua egg in Palworld, breed Suzaku with Jormuntide. This combination will produce a Huge Damp Egg.

Suzaku is a common find, especially as a high-level spawn at level 40 in the Desert area. Look around coordinates 356, 351. You don’t need the Alpha version for breeding as Suzaku also appears regularly in the wild. Catching Jormuntide is simpler if you go for its Alpha spawn at coordinates 351, -86. Keep in mind, Jormuntide is quite strong, appearing at level 45.