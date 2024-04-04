Palworld Bellanoir Terra location, skills, and how to catch

Palworld might have launched in early access with a set number of Pals available, but Pocketpair always had plans to add more—and Bellanoir was the first post-launch addition. Since Bellanoir was part of the first Raid Boss update, catching it is intrinsically tied to that feature.

Bellanoir is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld, and since it is also a powerful Raid Boss, you need to defeat it to truly conquer the game. Bellanoir has some incredible stats and skills, but it isn’t a simple Pal to catch.

All Bellanoir stats, skills, and work suitability

Plenty of power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bellanoir stats Element Type Dark Work Suitability Handiwork level two

Medicine Production level four

Transporting level two Partner Skill Nightmare Iris: When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Nightmare Ray. Hunger Level 4/10 Drops None Most Powerful Attack TBD

Bellanoir location in Palworld

Unlike some other Pals that can appear in the wild, Bellanoir is only obtainable through specific Eggs as of its introduction to Palworld. Since you can’t capture Raid Bosses, you must rely on the rewards each Raid can give you upon completion to get the proper Egg—or get even luckier by finding one while exploring.

An overworld mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This means you won’t find Bellanoir anywhere in the wild or get a chance to catch one as a Raid Boss—at least until Pocketpair potentially changes that in a future update. It is likely new Raid Bosses will also share a similar fate, meaning you are going to need to get cracking on crafting some of those fancy Electric Egg Incubators.

How to get Bellanoir in Palworld

For now, Bellanoir hatches from Large Dark Eggs, which drop as a reward for beating Bellanoir Raid Bosses. You aren’t guaranteed to hatch a Bellanoir from one of those Eggs but it is a reliable way to get one if you decide to grind Raids for rare items like Ancient Civilization Cores.

You might need to go through a few Eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And that doesn’t even touch on Bellanoir Libero, which is an alternate version of Bellanoir you can also take on in Raids.

