Palworld Bellanoir Terra location, skills, and how to catch

Darkness calls from a space beyond.
Cale Michael
Published: Apr 4, 2024 09:14 am
Bellanoir in a raid battle.
Palworld might have launched in early access with a set number of Pals available, but Pocketpair always had plans to add more—and Bellanoir was the first post-launch addition. Since Bellanoir was part of the first Raid Boss update, catching it is intrinsically tied to that feature. 

Bellanoir is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld, and since it is also a powerful Raid Boss, you need to defeat it to truly conquer the game. Bellanoir has some incredible stats and skills, but it isn’t a simple Pal to catch. 

All Bellanoir stats, skills, and work suitability

Bellanoir stats page.
Bellanoir stats
Element TypeDark
Work SuitabilityHandiwork level two
Medicine Production level four
Transporting level two
Partner SkillNightmare Iris: When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Nightmare Ray. 
Hunger Level4/10
DropsNone
Most Powerful AttackTBD

Bellanoir location in Palworld 

Unlike some other Pals that can appear in the wild, Bellanoir is only obtainable through specific Eggs as of its introduction to Palworld. Since you can’t capture Raid Bosses, you must rely on the rewards each Raid can give you upon completion to get the proper Egg—or get even luckier by finding one while exploring

Bellanoir habitats page.
This means you won’t find Bellanoir anywhere in the wild or get a chance to catch one as a Raid Boss—at least until Pocketpair potentially changes that in a future update. It is likely new Raid Bosses will also share a similar fate, meaning you are going to need to get cracking on crafting some of those fancy Electric Egg Incubators

How to get Bellanoir in Palworld

For now, Bellanoir hatches from Large Dark Eggs, which drop as a reward for beating Bellanoir Raid Bosses. You aren’t guaranteed to hatch a Bellanoir from one of those Eggs but it is a reliable way to get one if you decide to grind Raids for rare items like Ancient Civilization Cores

Bellanoir hatching from an Egg.
And that doesn’t even touch on Bellanoir Libero, which is an alternate version of Bellanoir you can also take on in Raids.

Read Article How to beat Palworld Bellanoir raid boss and all rewards
A player in the midst of battle with the Bellanoir raid boss in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to beat Palworld Bellanoir raid boss and all rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to use the Monitoring Stand in Palworld
The player using the Monitoring Stand in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to use the Monitoring Stand in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Palworld’s new Raid boss decimated my base in less than 10 minutes—and it’s all my fault
Players looking out at a suitable starting base area in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s new Raid boss decimated my base in less than 10 minutes—and it’s all my fault
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 4, 2024
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.