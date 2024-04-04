Palworld Bellanoir Libero location, skills, and how to catch

The formidable Bellanoir in Palworld is a very imposing and powerful boss, but there’s also a special variant of this Pal that’s even stronger: Bellanoir Libero. Bellanoir Libero is one of the most difficult Pals to recruit.

If you’re hoping to add this Pal to your Paldeck, then you need to know where you can find Bellanoir Libero, what skills it has, and how to catch this tough Pal in Palworld.

Bellanoir Libero location in Palworld

Your best bet is using a Summoning Altar to take on this boss and claim rewards. hoping Image via Pocketpair

While most Pals appear out in the wild for you to easily capture, Bellanoir Libero is only obtained through very special eggs just like its Bellanoir counterpart. Although you can fight Bellanoir Libero, you can’t capture Raid Bosses, meaning you have to get this boss another way.

Your best bet is to fight the boss version of this Pal and then hatch the egg it drops. You can fight the boss version of this Pal by crafting and using Bellanoir Libero’s Slab, which is done by obtaining four Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragments from high-level dungeon chests. The resulting Bellanoir Libero’s Slab needs to be placed at a Summoning Altar to initiate the Raid. Bellanoir Libero has a whopping 450,000 health, so this is no easy fight, and you should first tackle the easier Bellanoir Raid to prepare yourself before you decide to take on this foe.

Bellanoir Libero skills in Palworld

Although this Pal is quite difficult to unlock, Bellanoir Libero has a pretty powerful skillset and is well worth the effort. Here are all of Bellanoir Libero’s skills and other important details to know about this Pal.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Nightmare Stare “When activated, attacks enemy targets with a powerful Nightmare Bloom.”

Nightmare Stare Work Suitability: Medicine Production level four, Handiwork level two, and Transporting level two.

Medicine Production level four, Handiwork level two, and Transporting level two. Potential Drops: None

None Hunger: 4/10

4/10 Bio: “With her desires set loose, she was soon overwhelmed. She longed for a self to gaze upon herself. And the sisters who gazed, resenting reality, were driven into the abyss and, at last, closed their eyes.”

It’s a pretty stunning Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Bellanoir Libero in Palworld

You can get Bellanoir Libero by hatching Huge Dark Eggs in Palworld. Electric Egg Incubators are a must for helping the hatching process move along as quickly as possible since they regulate the egg temperature.

If you don’t feel up to taking on the Bellanoir Libero boss to earn this egg, you can also scour the Palpagos Island to try and find a Huge Dark Egg. They’re pretty rare and only found in very high-altitude areas, so this method is quite difficult, but there’s always a chance you get lucky and it’s worth picking up any Huge Dark Eggs you come across.

When you do defeat the Bellanoir Libero boss, there’s one final variant of this Pal called a Bellanoir Libero (Ultra) you can take down if you’re seeking an even greater challenge. And with your new Bellanoir Libero, it’s easier than ever to get Medicine Production done at your base, especially if you use the Monitoring Stand.

