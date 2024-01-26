If you’re playing Palworld, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen or heard of Mossanda Lux. If not—Mossanda Lux is a Lightning-type variant of Mossanda. It’s a giant electric panda that can fire a grenade launcher while you ride on its back. Did I mention I love Palworld?

Recommended Videos

Mossanda Lux isn’t the easiest Pal to catch, but doing so is just undeniably worth it, on account of… well… the fact that it’s a Lightning panda with a grenade launcher. Really, what other reason could you need? Here’s how to get and use Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld.

How to catch Mossanda Lux

Hang on tight, spider monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can even start fantasizing about grenade launchers, you need a Mossanda Lux in your Palbox. Strictly speaking, you can probably achieve this at any level. Practically speaking, you should probably wait until level 25 before catching Mossanda Lux for two reasons:

Reason one: Mossanda Lux is a level 31 Alpha Pal.

Reason two: You need to be level 25 to craft Mossanda Lux’s rocket launcher.

Sure, you could probably cheese this fight and get the Pal at level 10, but you’re just signing yourself up for waiting torture at that point.

When you’re ready to face off against Mossanda Lux, you can find this Alpha Pal to the northeast of the Plateau of Beginnings, close to the Natural Bridge Fast Travel point. If you leave the Plateau island on the northeast corner, you will encounter a round coastal island. Follow the same path toward the northeast from here, and you will arrive at Mossanda Lux’s island.

Pretty close to the starting point in the scheme of things. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can set a custom map marker at coordinates 460, -200, which will bring you exactly to Mossanda Lux when followed.

Tips for catching Mossanda Lux

Mossanda Lux is level 31, so you’re probably going to want to bring Hyper Spheres or better. This Pal is a Lightning-type, which means its weakness is Ground, which is… not ideal. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think I’ve ever used a Ground-type Pal. On the bright side, that didn’t end up being an issue. I suggest using an Ice Pal like Chillet to freeze and slow Mossanda Lux, otherwise it can (and will) run you down and punch you into next week with its lightning fist.

Here we go…Screenshot by Dot Esports First try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as you’re within a decent level range, have Hyper Spheres ready, and bring some combat-ready Pals that can slow, freeze, or snare Mossanda Lux, you should be totally fine. Thankfully, Mossanda Lux won’t use its grenade launcher on you. Speaking of which…

How to craft Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher

Once you’ve captured Mossanda Lux, the only thing left to do is unlock the recipe for its grenade launcher. The recipe is available when your character reaches level 25, and costs two Technology Points.

Oh boy oh boy oh boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only thing that could be confusing is the fact that the saddle and grenade launcher are combined into one. That is, you don’t need to unlock or craft a saddle separately. The recipe and item are both called Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher, but really it’s a saddle and a grenade launcher combined.

You can craft this Key Item at any Pal Gear Workbench for:

60 Ingots

24 High Quality Pal Oil

48 Paldium Fragment

The Ingots and Paldium aren’t too bad, but getting 24 High Quality Pal Oil is annoying enough to want some help. Rather than farming these yourself, which can take forever, you can buy High Quality Pal Oil from the Wandering Merchant in Duneshelter. Check out our Palworld village location guide if you haven’t discovered Duneshelter yet.

Soon…screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’ve got your Oil, head to a Pal Gear Workbench and select Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher. It requires 1200 Workload to craft, so you may be there for a minute, but it’s well worth it. Pick up the item, make sure Mossanda Lux is in your Party, and you’re ready to go.

How to use Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher

Once you’ve crafted and picked up Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher, using it is a breeze. Summon Mossanda Lux, and press F on a keyboard or Y on a controller to ride Mossanda Lux, which will bring up all its attack options on the bottom of your screen.

Aim with right-click or the left trigger while riding Mossanda Lux to bring out the Grenade Launcher, then press left-click or the right trigger to fire. You can hold aim to keep the launcher out for as long as you like, and each grenade drains a tiny bit of charge from Mossanda Lux’s Partner Skill meter.

It’s all I’ve ever wanted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grenade Launcher recharges naturally over time while it isn’t being fired, and does not consume any kind of ammunition. As long as you aren’t literally spamming grenades nonstop, you can pretty much fire as many as you want. If you overdo it, you just have to take a breather, and then you can overdo it again. Did I mention I love Palworld?