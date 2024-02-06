Best Beegarde breeding combinations in Palworld

Beegarde is one of those Pals that leaves little to the imagination in terms of its name and design, but when it comes to the best Beedgarde breeding combinations, that’s where you can delve a little deeper into the Palworld hive.

Possessing one of the most distinct looks with an on-brand appearance, Beegarde is a true worker bee—as shown by its glittering array of Work Suitability stats. It’s great for Lumbering, Gathering, Farming, and especially Transporting. As such, it makes a great breeding partner in Palworld.

As with the whole Palworld ecosystem, Beegarde is capable of breeding and can be a parent to any number of different creatures.

Best Pals to breed with Beegarde in Palworld

Some of the best Pals to breed with Beegarde include Sweepa, Beakon, Helzephyr, and Shadowbeak because it gets you some of the most useful and rarest pals in the game.

When Palworld first launched, finding the best breeding combinations was pretty much luck and trial and error. Thanks to datamining and cracking the breeding formula, we know the optimal ways to breed Beegarde to get the best breeding combinations.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Beegarde Cattiva Kelpsea Beegarde Penking Arsox Beegarde Gobfin Cawgnito Beegarde Nox Rushoar Beegarde Sweepa Rayhound Beegarde Dinossom Lux Lovander Beegarde Beakon Bushi Beegarde Petallia Eikthyrdeer Beegarde Quivern Blazehowl Beegarde Shadowbeak Anubis

Again, these are just a selection of our favorite breeding combinations for Beegarde in Palworld, and thanks to the open-ended nature of the function, there are tons of breeding possibilities for Beegarde.

There are many other Pals you can obtain, and you can accumulate your favorites, level them up, and use them to tackle Palworld’s Dungeon locations and have them by your side as you look to acquire all Schematics in the RPG title.