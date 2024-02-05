Category:
Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld

The biggest fluffball around.
Feb 5, 2024
A player in Palworld petting a Sweepa.
Breeding in Palworld is the quickest way to complete your Paldeck, and you can use the best Sweepa breeding combinations to put a real dent in your list.

Sweepa is a Pal that can be found relatively early on in Palworld and doesn’t prove to be too much of a threat, even if you’re only just getting started in your adventure, but you can use this big, fluffy cat-like ball to obtain some great Pals.

While breeding in Palworld can be complicated due to the thousands of combinations possible, we’ve made the task much easier with our breakdown of the best Sweepa breeding combinations.

Best Pals to breed with Sweepa in Palworld

Sweepa's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Breeding in Palworld may seem like your fate lies with the RNG Gods, but the code has been cracked, and we now know all the breeding combinations. By using these to your advantage, you can use Sweepa in breeding to obtain some great Pals.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a rare Pal that isn’t easy to find in the wild or want a quick way to maximize your Ore farming, Sweepa can come in clutch, and we’ve selected the 10 best breeding combinations for the giant furball.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
SweepaGumossKitsun
SweepaPenkingWumpo
SweepaPengulletReindrix
SweepaKillamariDigtoise
SweepaGobfinTombat
SweepaMelpacaVanwyrm
SweepaRobinquillBlazehowl
SweepaUnivoltElphidran
SweepaRayhoundAnubis
SweepaSurfentWumpo Botan

As ever with breeding in Palworld, it doesn’t matter which gender you use for Sweepa, but I advise getting a few Sweepa in your Palbox so you have greater control over which Passive Skills have a higher chance of transferring to the offspring.

While this is merely a drop in the ocean with all the Pals that you can obtain using Sweepa, our selection gives you a variety that can fit specific uses, and with the power of breeding, many of the resulting offspring can be obtained much earlier than if you were to catch them in the wild.

